Australian ‘breakdancer’ humiliated at Olympics after scoring zero points in bizarre performance

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed a bizarre breakdancing performance from an Australian woman at the Olympics during yesterday's live stream.

Rachael Gunn, also known as 'Raygun,' surprised viewers of the Paris games with her 'unique' breakdancing routine which earned her a combined score of zero.

Raygun holds a PhD in 'breaking culture,' and is reportedly a lecturer at Macquarie University in the Department of Media, Communications, Creative Arts, Language and Literature.

Sexism blamed for reaction to Aussie's embarrassing breakdancing viral flop



Australia defends its woke academic breakdancer Rachael Gunn, shifting focus to 'misogynistic abuse' after the world mocks scoreless Olympics performance.https://t.co/W979si5JE4 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 12, 2024

"She hops like a kangaroo because she's from Australia," said Gunn Reid. Menzies added, "I will say this, it's far better than anything I could do, but I'm not an Olympic athlete."

Sheila went on to say, "This is just a progressive busy body who thought that her degree in a useless genre would be enough to...magically transform her body into that of an athlete or something."

"The real villains are the Australians who sent her to allow her to embarrass their country on an international stage," she said.

Speaking further about the breakdancing incident, Sheila said, "We can have arguments about whether or not breakdancing should be at the Olympics, but at least some of them have some athletic skills."

"This is if I was trying to embarrass my kids, and I was like 'look at me kids I'm breakdancing,' when all of their friends are at the house, this is what I would do. But this lady went to the Olympics."