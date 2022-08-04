Australian government rubber-stamps Covid jab for 'at-risk' kids as young as six months

AP File Photo/Bernat Armangue

Children aged from six months to five years will now be able to receive the Moderna vaccine under an ATAGI recommendation for 'at-risk' kids.

The vaccine will be available for around 70,000 children with imunocompromise, disability or complex health conditions that increase the risk of developing severe illness from Coronavirus.

The Anthony Albanese Government rubber-stamped the recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on Wednesday.

Health and Aged Care minister Mark Butler said Australia will be "one of the first countries in the world" to roll out a vaccine program for kids under five.

“We’ve seen through this pandemic that extra care and attention needs to be provided to children, and adults frankly, who are living with a disability," he said. “It's about making them feel comfortable and receptive to the vaccination programs."

Butler said the government had secured 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine with eligible kids able to receive the jab from September 5.

ATAGI says, however, it iis not currently recommending jab for children aged 6 months to under 5 years who are not at increased risk and say they will 'continue to monitor the evidence in relation to the benefit of vaccination in this age group'.