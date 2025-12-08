Author Lise Merle's children’s book critical of gender ideology tops Amazon’s LGBTQ charts
Buck the Rainbow Unicorn, a children’s book published by Rebel News and openly critical of gender ideology being pushed on young kids, has surged to No. 1 on Amazon’s LGBTQ2S+ Families bestseller chart.
A book warning parents about gender ideology in the classroom is now the No. 1 bestseller in the very category it critiques.
#1 BEST SELLER ON AMAZON in 36 HOURS!!! https://t.co/pCyiojeDCm— Lise Merle XX (@Lisemerle) December 7, 2025
🐎🌈🦄 https://t.co/Gkj5enKZn7 pic.twitter.com/PWPU2lZe9P
The illustrated story, by Lise Merle, follows a young horse who is pressured by others to believe he is really a rainbow unicorn before ultimately learning the central message: he's already a perfectly fine horse, exactly as he is, and deeply loved by his family.
The book is explicitly framed as a cautionary tale about peer pressure, activist messaging, and adults shaping children’s identities before they’re old enough to understand the consequences. It promotes traditional family values, self-acceptance rooted in reality, and the idea that kids don’t need ideology — they need stability.
Yet despite that theme, Amazon’s classification system placed the Rebel-published book at the very top of its LGBTQ2S+ children’s category, ahead of mainstream titles explicitly marketed as Pride content.
Get your copy today at BuckTheRainbowUnicorn.ca.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
