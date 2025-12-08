Author Lise Merle's children’s book critical of gender ideology tops Amazon’s LGBTQ charts

Buck the Rainbow Unicorn, a children’s book published by Rebel News and openly critical of gender ideology being pushed on young kids, has surged to No. 1 on Amazon’s LGBTQ2S+ Families bestseller chart.

A book warning parents about gender ideology in the classroom is now the No. 1 bestseller in the very category it critiques.

The illustrated story, by Lise Merle, follows a young horse who is pressured by others to believe he is really a rainbow unicorn before ultimately learning the central message: he's already a perfectly fine horse, exactly as he is, and deeply loved by his family.

The book is explicitly framed as a cautionary tale about peer pressure, activist messaging, and adults shaping children’s identities before they’re old enough to understand the consequences. It promotes traditional family values, self-acceptance rooted in reality, and the idea that kids don’t need ideology — they need stability.

Yet despite that theme, Amazon’s classification system placed the Rebel-published book at the very top of its LGBTQ2S+ children’s category, ahead of mainstream titles explicitly marketed as Pride content.

