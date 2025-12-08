Author Lise Merle's children’s book critical of gender ideology tops Amazon’s LGBTQ charts

Buck the Rainbow Unicorn is explicitly framed as a cautionary tale about peer pressure, activist messaging, and adults shaping children’s identities before they’re old enough to understand the consequences.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Buck the Rainbow Unicorn, a children’s book published by Rebel News and openly critical of gender ideology being pushed on young kids, has surged to No. 1 on Amazon’s LGBTQ2S+ Families bestseller chart.

The illustrated story, by Lise Merle, follows a young horse who is pressured by others to believe he is really a rainbow unicorn before ultimately learning the central message: he's already a perfectly fine horse, exactly as he is, and deeply loved by his family.

The book is explicitly framed as a cautionary tale about peer pressure, activist messaging, and adults shaping children’s identities before they’re old enough to understand the consequences. It promotes traditional family values, self-acceptance rooted in reality, and the idea that kids don’t need ideology — they need stability.

Yet despite that theme, Amazon’s classification system placed the Rebel-published book at the very top of its LGBTQ2S+ children’s category, ahead of mainstream titles explicitly marketed as Pride content.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-08 19:29:12 -0500 Flag
    Let’s hope this trick will redeem those people on the fence about wokeness.