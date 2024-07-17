Autocorrect? Boissonnault's former business partner blames iPhone for the 'Other Randy' controversy

Stephen Anderson claims the name Randy resulted from an auto-correct error and that the person referred to in the messages is not Boissonnault.

In testimony before the Ethics Committee, Stephen Anderson admitted to lying to a reporter about the identity of the elusive  "other Randy" revealed in text messages to be making business decisions for the PPE company after Boissonnault was elected as a Liberal MP in 2021.

Anderson claims the PPE import company, Global Health Imports (GHI) began after meeting Boissonnault on a flight in 2020. 

Business records indicate the two were the only partners, and text messages obtained by Conservatives sitting on the Ethics Committee show a "Randy" being intrinsically involved in day-to-day decision-making at the company after Boissonnault claims to have placed his shares in a blind trust and recused himself from managerial influence. 

Records indicate that messages about the "other Randy" being in Vancouver happened simultaneously as Boissonnault attended a Liberal cabinet retreat. 

Anderson would not provide the "other Randy's" name to the committee for the "protection" of the individual. 

Global News reports Anderson has been linked to a series of lawsuits, arsons and a woman detained in a cocaine bust in the Dominican Republic. 

After Boissonnault won his seat in Edmonton Centre in 2021, he remained listed as director of GHI in provincial and federal business registries. 

The company secured $8.2 million in federal contracts.

Although it is a violation of ethics rules for a sitting MP to operate a business that may benefit from policies enacted by the government, the Ethics Commissioner has declined to investigate Boissonnault's business dealings.  

