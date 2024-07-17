Autocorrect? Boissonnault's former business partner blames iPhone for the 'Other Randy' controversy

In testimony before the Ethics Committee, Stephen Anderson admitted to lying to a reporter about the identity of the elusive "other Randy" revealed in text messages to be making business decisions for the PPE company after Boissonnault was elected as a Liberal MP in 2021.

Props to NDP's Matthew Green for making Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's business partner admit on the record that he lied about who the other Randy was making business decisions at the pandemic PPE company during Liberal-enacted COVID lockdowns.



But we should believe Stephen… pic.twitter.com/GRAIJCQwkb — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Anderson claims the PPE import company, Global Health Imports (GHI) began after meeting Boissonnault on a flight in 2020.

CPC's @DaneLloydMP isn't buying the AutoCorrect Randy excuse from Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson.



"We have text message evidence that you use the term Randy at least eight times.



You expect us to believe that you auto-corrected 8 times… pic.twitter.com/j7xu3wcw2k — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Business records indicate the two were the only partners, and text messages obtained by Conservatives sitting on the Ethics Committee show a "Randy" being intrinsically involved in day-to-day decision-making at the company after Boissonnault claims to have placed his shares in a blind trust and recused himself from managerial influence.

CPC's @DaneLloydMP isn't buying the AutoCorrect Randy excuse from Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson.



"We have text message evidence that you use the term Randy at least eight times.



You expect us to believe that you auto-corrected 8 times… pic.twitter.com/j7xu3wcw2k — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Anderson claims the name Randy resulted from an auto-correct error and that the person referred to in the messages is not Boissonnault.

Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson's opening statement. He first says the Randy making business decisions in his text messages was an autocorrect mistake.



But then he says there is another Randy, and we can only learn about him secretly.



Ok seems legit pic.twitter.com/lX3hMSuJhD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Records indicate that messages about the "other Randy" being in Vancouver happened simultaneously as Boissonnault attended a Liberal cabinet retreat.

A wild exchange between @MikeBarrettON and Lib MP Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson:



"Your words talk about Randy in the Vancouver office. You talk about Randy on the partner call multiple times; 9 separate times. There's only one Randy who's worked at the… pic.twitter.com/34MLvCaNFC — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Anderson would not provide the "other Randy's" name to the committee for the "protection" of the individual.

CPC's @LarryBrockMP to Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's admitted liar biz partner, Stephen Anderson:



"You've had a half a dozen lawsuits, nearly 8 million in court-ordered deaths, civil allegations of fraud, a fire 16 days after at a warehouse by three arsonists. Yesterday we… pic.twitter.com/VuaOfQoydS — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Global News reports Anderson has been linked to a series of lawsuits, arsons and a woman detained in a cocaine bust in the Dominican Republic.

After Boissonnault won his seat in Edmonton Centre in 2021, he remained listed as director of GHI in provincial and federal business registries.

The company secured $8.2 million in federal contracts.

Although it is a violation of ethics rules for a sitting MP to operate a business that may benefit from policies enacted by the government, the Ethics Commissioner has declined to investigate Boissonnault's business dealings.