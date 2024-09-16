WATCH: Palestinian extremist pleads GUILTY to assaulting Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 22,989 signatures

In a disturbing display of violence at two anti-Israel rallies earlier this year, Mohammad Sharab, who identifies as a Palestinian from Gaza, has pleaded guilty to assaulting independent journalists.

🚨#BREAKING: Sharab’s lawyer told the court he attacked me because extended family members were killed in Gaza



So the magistrate sentenced him to a two-year good behaviour bond



Notice they’re always victims, even when committing violent crimes



The attacks on myself and Rukshan Fernando, both took place in the heart of Melbourne, with the incidents captured on camera. The first assault occurred in February outside the Melbourne Town Hall when Rukshan was reporting on a council motion regarding a Gaza ceasefire.

Despite police presence, Sharab followed him, hurling abuse, and ultimately assaulting him right in front of police. Shockingly, no immediate action was taken by police at the time.

Sharab struck again in April, this time against me outside Parliament. He physically threatened and assaulted me, making vile threats against my family, once again in full view of police.

At the time, Sharab was out on bail after being accused of involvement in a violent kidnapping, abduction and assault, tensions quickly escalated.

His lawyer claimed the attacks were driven by grief over the "loss of 50 family members in Gaza," but the court condemned this as no justification for violence.

Sharab’s legal defence centred around his emotional turmoil from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with his lawyer claiming that grief over the loss of family members in Gaza led him to 'lose his cool'.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet condemned the use of violence during protests, emphasising that grief and political grievances do not excuse unlawful behaviour.

Sharab was sentenced to a two-year good behaviour bond without a conviction, despite the severity of his actions.

Despite the clear footage and multiple witnesses, it took months of public pressure and viral video evidence for the authorities to take significant action against Sharab.

Sharab remains behind bars as the magistrate denied his latest bail application on unrelated alleged kidnapping and torture charges.

