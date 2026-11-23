Election week in Victoria started where it always does for me, on a footpath outside a pre-poll booth, and I picked the far-left electorate of Prahran to open with. The Greens candidate, Angelica Di Camillo, has a real chance of winning the seat, so I had two gentle questions for her. Her party has spent this campaign railing against AI. Her husband, as I put it to her, works in AI, and before that he worked for a weapons company. Why doesn't she practise what she preaches?

"Send your media request to our media team," one of her volunteers said, as she refused to answer. That was the whole answer. I tried again, because she's running for Parliament this week and the people of Prahran deserve to know why the party of no AI has a candidate married to the industry. Nothing. For the record, I told her I think the bloke sounds pretty based. The questions weren't even mine. Friendlyjordies, who is about as far from me politically as you can get, had put out a video on the Victorian Greens and AI data centres the night before, and I was simply asking what the left was already asking.

Before I got that far, the booth gave me the welcome you'd expect from the tolerant left. A bloke in a dark T-shirt sprinted 40 metres to tell the camera I'd beaten my wife, which didn't happen and which anyone can read about at RebelFromTheStart.com, then explained that I was a "f**kwit" because I turn up with security. I do, and it's thanks to viewers at ProtectAvi.com that people like him can no longer bully us out of doing our job. He wasn't even from the electorate. He was on his way to the doctor and planning to vote Victorian Socialists.

The real work of protecting Angelica was done by Labor. Every time I got near her, a young volunteer in a Dr Meghan Hopper T-shirt stepped in. "Don't harass people," he said, then told me I was "like A Current Affair" for asking a candidate two questions at a polling booth. If you can't handle that level of scrutiny, should you be running for Parliament? He wasn't supporting her anyway, he said, because Labor is "running an open ticket here in Prahran because Meghan wants to be our voice at the table". He also gave me the full Labor pitch, better healthcare, better schools, "great premiers" Dan Andrews and Jacinta Allan, and when I asked how we pay for it all, the answer was that "we share the burden across all shoulders". The working ones, I said. He eventually settled on "Mate, you're widely hated", which is fine, but it doesn't answer the question either.

Have a look at the how-to-vote cards while you're there. The Greens and the Victorian Socialists are preferencing each other, in case you thought there was any difference between them, and both have put the Free Palestine ticket last. The Labor volunteer called that ticket a fake set up to divert votes to the far right. I'll take the credit for finally getting the left to campaign against Free Palestine. Even the Animal Justice Party volunteer, who told me she was my inspiration because "everyone loves animals", was recommending the Greens second on an open ticket.

I gave Angelica one last chance as she walked off: why does your husband work in AI when your party is so against it, and does she really think the people defending her from a question are helping? She kept walking. This is what they'll do when One Nation wins and I turn up with a parliamentary press pass. Watch the full video, because the questions I'm asking aren't only coming from the right, and if you believe the stuff the Greens say about AI, you surely can't be married to a bloke who builds it.

None of this reporting happens without the security team you saw walking beside me, and the polling booths this week will be no friendlier than the protests have been. If you want the questions the mainstream media won't ask put to every candidate before Saturday, chip in at ProtectAvi.com and share this video around.