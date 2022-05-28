UPDATE: Avi Yemini released after detention at Melbourne airport — but they impounded his passport!
For the last week, Avi was with a team of Rebel News reporters in Switzerland covering the World Economic Forum in Davos and the World Health Assembly in Geneva.
UPDATE 9:40pm ET / 11:40pm AEST: Avi Yemini has been released after an emergency phone call to his lawyer.
Avi's passport, however, was not released with him. Stay tuned!
UPDATE: Released without charge thanks to my legendary lawyer who took the call at 11pm on a Saturday night.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 28, 2022
But they impounded my passport.
Family time now.
Later we go to court. I’ll keep you posted.
Thanks for all the love.
Rebel News' chief Australia correspondent Avi Yemini has been detained at Melbourne Airport in Australia. On Twitter, Avi has reported that his passport is being impounded due to a “scratch” on the document.
#BREAKING: I’ve been detained at Melbourne airport because my passport has a “scratch” in it.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 28, 2022
They say they’re impounding the document and holding me indefinitely.
This has nothing to do with my travels.
I'm sure.
For the last week, Avi was in Switzerland covering the World Economic Forum in Davos and the World Health Assembly in Geneva.
Read more about our six-person team's reports from these conferences by visiting WEFReports.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.