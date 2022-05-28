Rebel News Banner Ad - Banner Ad Australia - Rebel News

UPDATE: Avi Yemini released after detention at Melbourne airport — but they impounded his passport!

For the last week, Avi was with a team of Rebel News reporters in Switzerland covering the World Economic Forum in Davos and the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 28, 2022
  • News
UPDATE 9:40pm ET / 11:40pm AEST: Avi Yemini has been released after an emergency phone call to his lawyer.

Avi's passport, however, was not released with him. Stay tuned!

Rebel News' chief Australia correspondent Avi Yemini has been detained at Melbourne Airport in Australia. On Twitter, Avi has reported that his passport is being impounded due to a “scratch” on the document.

Read more about our six-person team's reports from these conferences by visiting WEFReports.com.

Australia Airlines & Airports news
