Avi Yemini finally gets his hands on life-saving protective gear in Israel war zone

I've come again into the heart of the conflict zone. A few days ago, we found ourselves in the thick of it, in the town of Sderot. Within mere moments of our arrival, Hamas militants unleashed a terrifying rocket attack.

This incident underscored the urgent need for adequate protection – protection that was seemingly impossible to obtain back home in Australia or Canada without a permit.

After five days of being under constant fire on the frontline of the war on Hamas, I finally got my hands on body armour for me and my cameraman.



In other news: It's my birthday!



The situation was nerve-wracking for all of us, but despite the challenges and the high demand for protective gear in Israel, I am thrilled to announce that today, both I and my cameraman, Benji, have received our life-saving bulletproof vests and helmets.

These essential tools, procured through your generous contributions, have become essential to our job here.

While I hope we never have to rely on this gear, the truth remains that our mission is perilous. Reporting from the front lines, we face the deliberate and dangerous attacks by Hamas, an organization notorious for targeting civilians.

In a media landscape where some major outlets shy away from even using the word "terrorist" to describe Hamas, our commitment to honest and fearless reporting stands strong.

Your support has made a tangible difference in our safety and ability to bring you the unfiltered truth.

In these critical times, your solidarity ensures that we can continue our work, shedding light on the realities faced by the people living amidst this conflict. Your contribution not only protects us but also strengthens the voice of truth.