Avi Yemini, Rukshan & The Aussie Cossack

This Wednesday, the chains of segregation finally slip off New South Wales. On December 15, if Premier Dominic Perrottet keeps his word, the unvaccinated will be allowed back into society.

The state government is still actively encouraging businesses to maintain a virtuous facade of discrimination, which unfortunately means that many commercial doors will remain firmly slammed in the faces of some citizens.

Re-opening those doors will be one of the many tasks on the agenda for the Freedom movement in 2022.

HAHAHA! This is the ONLY bloke I know who can use Channel Nine to break the news that @therealrukshan and I will be joining The Freedom Ball in Sydney on Wednesday.



Well played, @aussiecossack! pic.twitter.com/wtwMfCsmmG — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) December 13, 2021

For now, organisers say it is time to celebrate what has been achieved in the name of ‘freedom’ by emerging centre-right parties, independent journalists, and political voices.

Hosted by The Aussie Cossack, the ‘Australian Freedom Ball’ is set to be held at the Le Montage on Wednesday night.

“A lot of these grass-roots activists have been working tirelessly for the last 18 months, and this is the first time they can all get together in the same room and have a celebration for freedom – which is much deserved,” said the Simeon Boikov, better known as The Aussie Cossack. “There is a lot of work still to be done and who knows what’s around the corner from Dictator Dan and Dictator Dom.”

The guest list includes United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly and Monica Smit from Reignite Democracy Australia. Liberal Democrats candidates John Ruddick and Ross Cameron will also be there, along with the team from Rebel News Avi Yemini, Alexandra Marshall, and independent journalist The Real Rukshan. Joining them are social media influencers Morgan C Jonas from the MCJ Report, Joel Jammal, Tik Tok comedian Jon Bernard Kairouz, Marie Zee, and the host of the event – The Aussie Cossack.

“This is a defiant show of unity,” added Boikov. “There is a time to grieve, a time to reflect, and a time to celebrate. We want to bring everyone together and recognise the contribution and camaraderie that the freedom community has built over the last two years.”

A limited amount of tickets have been released to the public with last minute seats still available.