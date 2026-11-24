Victoria Police were given six days to settle. They let the deadline pass without a word, and on Tuesday 24 November Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini filed a writ against the State of Victoria in the Supreme Court. The letter of demand served on Chief Commissioner Mike Bush on 17 November offered the force a way out of court: compensation, costs, a written apology and a proper investigation of the officers who arrested Avi twice outside the State Library on 12 November. The answer was due by Monday 23 November. None came.

Rebel News is publishing the writ and statement of claim in full below.

Avi instructed his lawyer, Australia's top media lawyer Justin Quill of Thomsons, to file the moment the deadline expired, and he has. The claim sits in the Supreme Court's Major Torts List and is brought against the State, which is liable for police torts under the Victoria Police Act. Avi has asked for a jury.

BREAKING: Victoria Police SERVED legal demands from Avi Yemini's legal team Australia’s top media lawyer, Justin Quill, has served Victoria Police with a formal letter of demand over the TWO unlawful arrests of the Rebel News journalist, giving the force a deadline to settle while his legal team prepares a statement of claim to be filed in just SEVEN DAYS.

Protect Avi Yemini Avi Yemini puts himself on the front lines to bring you the truth, no matter the cost. His fearless journalism has exposed corruption, held the powerful accountable and given a voice to the voiceless. But that commitment comes at a price. Avi has become a top target for radical activists, Antifa extremists and even jihadi extremists who want him silenced, and now Victoria Police have unlawfully arrested him simply for doing his job. Avi refuses to back down. He is taking Victoria Police to court, and your support pays for both his security on the ground and this legal fight. HELP PROTECT AVI!

The statement of claim puts the afternoon of 12 November on the court record in plain language. At about 3.30pm a senior officer asked Avi, mid-interview, to move along the road for his safety and everyone else's, named no threat and no legal basis, came back a minute later citing a breach of the peace, and when he declined again, ordered the officers around her to arrest him. Three of them took hold of him, forced his hands behind his back and handcuffed him too tightly, bent him over and held him, including by the neck, with about six officers around him. They took his phone from his pocket, dragged him to a divisional van, shoved him in the back and drove him several blocks before letting him out. When he asked whether he was under arrest, the officers contradicted each other.

Half an hour later, walking along Lonsdale Street several hundred metres from the protest, he met a line of officers who told him one more step meant arrest for hindering police, and that the first time he had merely been detained. Nobody could name the duty he was supposedly hindering. He was arrested again, his phone taken again, driven to Melbourne West Police Station and released without charge.

WATCH: Unreleased footage shows exactly how Victoria Police UNLAWFULLY arrested Avi Yemini, twice Overwhelming footage from five cameras shows Victoria Police unlawfully targeting Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini on the outskirts of the anti-Pauline Hanson protest, arresting him twice and releasing him both times without charge.

For each arrest the claim alleges false imprisonment, battery and trespass to goods. The injuries pleaded are swelling to both wrists, a laceration and bleeding on one, and the aggravation of a shoulder injury that had only just healed, along with the distress, humiliation and loss of liberty of being arrested twice in public, on camera, while working as a journalist. Avi is seeking damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages, and declarations that both arrests were unlawful.

The claim for exemplary damages rests on something Victoria Police cannot dispute, because they wrote it themselves. In a letter dated 27 June 2022 the force apologised to Avi for wrongly arresting and detaining him while reporting on three separate occasions in 2020 and 2021. He raised that apology with the officers as they arrested him on 12 November. The statement of claim says the officers acted "in a high-handed and contumelious manner, in conscious disregard of the Plaintiff's rights", repeating conduct the force had already admitted was wrong, and that exemplary damages are needed "to mark the Court's disapproval of the conduct and to deter its repetition".

Retired Cop of 37 YEARS Demands ANSWERS From Victoria Police Over Avi Yemini’s TWO Arrests David John Walsh policed Queensland’s notorious Joh-era street marches, but says he was left ‘shaking his head’ after watching Melbourne cops unlawfully arrest the Rebel News journalist.

Victoria Police had every opportunity to avoid this. Their only public statement, two days after the arrests, described a "41-year-old man" who was "detained" and then arrested for hindering police, and gave no reason for the direction to move on. A retired Queensland officer of 37 years said the force "owe Avi and the public an explanation". A veteran television producer called the arrests "an abuse of police powers". The letter of demand gave them a door marked settle. They chose a courtroom, a jury, and a public record of what their officers did, paid for by Victorian taxpayers.

Crucial support and viewer contributions at ProtectAvi.com keep Avi’s fight going. They cover the legal action and the security team that keeps him reporting on Melbourne’s streets and now helps his defence against the force. Victoria Police has an unlimited public purse at its disposal. Avi has the footage, the 2022 apology, and you. If you want this to end differently from last time, chip in and share this one.