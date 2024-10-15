Avi Yemini tells Tim Pool the horrors of San Francisco's drug epidemic

Appearing on political commentator Tim Pool's podcast, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini shared his eye-opening experience visiting one of San Francisco's most drug-infested neighbourhoods.

After visiting the Tenderloin district of the city, Yemini explained that almost everyone he spoke with pointed to illegal immigration as the leading cause of the despair.

"They were saying, a lot of it came down to illegal migrants taking all their opportunities," he said. "That's how they feel, whether it's true or not I don't know. But this is how the average and mostly African Americans that I spoke to were feeling."

"I don't know if they're going to be voting, because I get the feeling there that most people, all they're really fixed on is their next hit," he said.

Yemini also discussed how the lawless nature of the area has contributed to the suffering of countless residents. "You walk into this bizarre, alternative reality, which is horrible," he said.

"You feel bad, they were really nice people, straight up, everyone who talked to me. Almost everybody except like a couple drug dealers."

The Rebel News journalist explained that if the rest of America devolves into San Francisco-like conditions under Kamala Harris, things could get out of control.

"It's an insane place. If really that is the future of anywhere, like broader America, I would do anything to vote against that," he said.