Avi Yemini tells Tim Pool why he has no doubt Trump will win the election

Appearing on political commentator Tim Pool's podcast Tuesday evening, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini laid out why he believes Donald Trump will be victorious in November's presidential election.

With less than a week before voters head to the polls to cast their ballots, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race according to recent surveys.

Despite the close race, Yemini says that what he has seen on his tour across the U.S. has cemented his belief that Trump will make a triumphant return to the White House.

Speaking about Kamala Harris, Yemini pointed out how the vice president's campaign strategy saw her refuse debates and media appearances unless they were strictly on her terms.

Yemini also discussed how some Americans' political viewpoints are being significantly impacted by misleading narratives being spread by the mainstream media.

The Rebel News journalist went on to speak about Big Tech's censorship of former President Trump's podcast appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Yemini also explained that while he was in Las Vegas, the majority of people he spoke with said they were putting their money on Trump to win the election.

Speaking about the aftermath of the election, Yemini said he will stick around in the U.S. to watch out for potentially significant events unfolding.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is set to take place on Tuesday, November 5.