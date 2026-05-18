WATCH: 'Avoid The Fine’ party will FUNNEL donkey and informal votes straight to One Nation

While the political class lectures us about “democracy,” a fresh wave of micro-parties in Victoria is exposing just how rigged and ridiculous the system really is. 'The Free Palestine Party', 'Save the Environment Party' and 'Muslim Votes Matter' have already smashed through the member requirement set by the Victorian Electoral Commission. Now a bold new political outfit the 'Avoid The Fine' party is targeting the 6 to 8 percent of voters who only show up to dodge the fine: the donkey and informal voters.

Their plan is simple: get Victorians to sign up at AvoidTheFine.com.au, hit the 750 registration target, and harvest votes from disengaged voters on election day. In marginal seats, capturing even a quarter of donkey and informal votes could flip the result.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

The 'Avoid The Fine' party is led by Daniel Smit. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the brother of Monica Smit, leader of the 'Save the Environment' Party. It is a family clearly committed to fighting for the rights of Victorians through democracy and accountability.

Leader of VIc Greens, @ellensandell , isn't very happy with @OzraeliAvi and I :-)



They're worried Save The Environment Party will steal votes from them in November...which it certainly will!!!



The next party to register is Muslim Votes Matter.



They've got 500 members...they… pic.twitter.com/3dJpQzrSpF — Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy (@reignitedem) May 8, 2026

Daniel Smit didn’t mince words when he spoke to me. Australia is one of the only Western countries still enforcing mandatory voting, he says, and people with no strong political view probably shouldn’t be voting at all. When challenged on the contradiction, why capture their votes if you don’t think they should vote, he agreed they shouldn’t be deciding our future, but pointed out that under our preferential system, those votes can still be captured and redirected anyway.

This isn’t just a cheeky protest party. It’s a referendum-by-proxy on how many Victorians are being forced to participate under duress. If it pulls even a half or quarter of the protest vote, it sends a clear message to Spring Street. And even if it wins no seats, the preferences still flow to conservative parties. “If I don’t win, then at least those votes will go where I choose.”

Daniel Smit openly admits the system isn’t fully democratic, but says it’s the one we’re stuck with. Those preferences, he confirmed, are heading straight to One Nation. He calls it a protest vote, noting that Labor and the Liberals have been “quite similar” in their failures for the past twenty years.

The popularity of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is rising fast in Victoria ahead of the state election, building serious momentum among fed-up Victorians. These micro-parties, by exposing the rotten Group Voting Ticket rort and directing preferences, are giving One Nation the another boost to challenge Labor’s disastrous government while also putting pressure on the weak Liberals who have failed to hold them to account.

BREAKING: One Nation becomes Australia’s LEADING party in latest national poll Pauline Hanson’s party surges to the top in latest Roy Morgan polls amid backlash on mass migration and Labor budget.

The establishment is already squirming. From the Greens’ predictable whinge-fest blaming the “far right” to Labor Premier Jacinta Allan suddenly harping on about “honesty and transparency” and lecturing everyone to “follow the rules,” the hypocrisy is off the charts. This is the same Labor machine that has feasted on backroom preference deals and the very GVT system they’re now pretending they can’t dismantle.

Liberal MP Chris Crewther cut through the spin in Parliament last week, defending my own role as leader of the Free Palestine Party in exposing how easily the GVTs can be manipulated. It is a tactic he said the left has cynically exploited for years.

🚨 In a stunning twist, a Victorian Liberal MP has come out in SUPPORT of the “Free Palestine Party” and “Muslim Votes Matter” campaign.



Speaking in Parliament, MP @ChrisCrewther backed my plan, saying it exposed the absurdity of Victoria’s group voting ticket preference system… pic.twitter.com/WrsIkJL8b0 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 12, 2026

Predictably, the left is melting down. They’ve happily harvested micro-party preferences for decades to ram through their agenda, and now that conservatives and new voices are playing the same game, they’re screaming for “reform” or, in Labor’s case, simply ignoring it altogether.

If you’re sick of compulsory voting theatre and backroom preference deals, this fight is happening in real time. If you’re a Victorian and not already registered as a member of another party, head to AvoidTheFine.com.au and get your registration in fast.

Because if the politicians are going to force you to vote, you might as well make it count and hit the establishment where it hurts most.

Go now and help make this change in Victoria.

If you want to read more stories and follow along with the latest news of Avi Yemini’s Free Palestine Party Victoria, you can see the stories below.

6:46 WATCH: 'Avoid The Fine’ party will FUNNEL donkey and informal votes straight to One Nation 1:14 WATCH: Victorian Liberal STUNS parliament defending Avi Yemini's plan 7:59 WATCH: Greens Leader CRASHES OUT over Avi Yemini in Parliament 5:09 GAME CHANGER: New Islamic Party to preference One Nation in Victoria 01:32 Jacinta Allan reacts to Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party 10:49 Avi Yemini commits a murder live on ABC Radio 13:52 UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Reporter fails to turn Pauline Hanson against Avi Yemini 03:58 Avi Yemini's Free Palestine Party receives wave of support 03:58 Avi Yemini announces plan to Free Palestine … from Hamas

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