B.C. father who spoke out against his child’s medical transition may be sent to jail again

On Tuesday, the B.C. father who was imprisoned this spring for breaching publication bans in order to speak out about his child’s medical transitioning without his consent narrowly escaped being sent back to jail. Unfortunately, his freedom may not last for long.

The father, whom I will refer to as C.D. due to one of the many publication bans in this case, served two months of jail time out of his six-month sentence, and has been out on bail and awaiting an appeal hearing for his conviction which is scheduled for February 2023.

Despite the appeal hearing being only a few months away, C.D. ended up back in court on Tuesday when his bail extension commenced, and after the Crown dumped a 64-page Respondent’s Memorandum and Materials on Bail Renewal Application on him the day prior.

The documents included allegations of possible breaches to C.D.’s release order, details about his post-jail engagements with a U.S. publication, and argued that C.D. should have stricter bail release conditions including an increased cash deposit which C.D. cannot afford.

C.D. has been self-representing himself in recent months and told Rebel News that he had run out of money for counsel which was predominantly paid for by donations at his Go Get Funding page. The concerned father, who has already paid a hefty cost for speaking out about his fight for parental rights, barely had time to read the documents that the Crown sent last minute while knowing he was self-represented, and that did not go unnoticed by the Justice presiding over the matter.

“I am concerned about proceeding with this late application by the Crown without CD being represented,” the Justice stated in court.

In a surprising turn of events, one of C.D.’s former Counsel, Carey Linde, whom C.D. claimed provided insufficient counsel as part of his grounds for appealing his conviction, showed up to court to step in to try to represent C.D. for this matter. While the Justice acknowledged he believed Linde had appeared in court with the best intentions, he found the idea of Linde representing C.D. again given the circumstances of C.D’s appeal made Linde an irreconcilable conflict of interest.

The Justice also found it to be unfair to not release C.D. given that he did not have adequate representation. Instead, the Justice granted C.D. a limited bail order, while a lawyer could be appointed by the courts. This means that C.D. is free for at least 2-3 more weeks before the next hearing on the matter takes place.

Click on the full video report to hear how C.D. thought court went, from his advocate and friend Jenn Smith, and lawyer Carey Linde.

Despite this concerned father’s plight during his battle for parental rights and freedom of speech being a story of great public interest, Rebel News was the only news outlet on-site to report during this hearing.

If you appreciate that Rebel News gets our boots on the ground to bring you in-depth reports on important matters like this, please consider donating here to help offset the costs of our viewer-funded journalism.