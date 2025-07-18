B.C. Ministry of Tourism billed taxpayers $93K for helicopter rides in 2024: report

“Normal British Columbians are struggling to afford the basics while bureaucrats blow big money on helicopter rides,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

  Rebel News
  |   July 18, 2025   |   News

 

Documents obtained exclusively by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) show that B.C.’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport spent nearly $100,000 in taxpayer funds on helicopter rides in 2024.

The shocking figures were provided by the ministry through over 250 receipts of luxury helicopter travel after a freedom of information request submitted by the CTF.

The helicopter rides were reportedly between Vancouver and Victoria, with the average cost of a one-way flight for one bureaucrat coming in at $370.

Carson Binda, B.C. Director for the CTF, condemned bureaucrats for opting to take the expensive flights while significantly cheaper options were available, including $20 trips with BC Ferries.

“The Ministry of Tourism could have saved taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars by using the ferry service the government already owns, instead of a luxury helicopter service,” she said.

One senior bureaucrat at the ministry named Amy Schneider billed taxpayers over $14,000 in 2024 through 27 separate helicopter rides, according to the CTF.

The receipts also show that three other bureaucrats from the ministry billed taxpayers for at least 20 helicopter flights in 2024. These include Assistant Deputy Minister Kim Lacharite, former deputy minister Neilane Mayhew, and Assistant Deputy Minister Claire Avison.

B.C. Premier David Eby called on the current Minister of Tourism, Anne Kang, to "reduce costs for families" while considering current "provincial budget restraints," in his most recent mandate letter.

The CTF is calling on B.C.'s Ministry of Tourism to explain the exorbitant costs to taxpayers. “The government needs to ground wasteful luxury travel for bureaucrats," Binda said.

