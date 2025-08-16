B.C. nurse Amy Hamm slapped with suspension and $93K penalty after saying there are only two sexes

The legal battle for B.C. nurse Amy Hamm continues, this time as the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) slaps her with a suspension and a crushing order to pay over $90,000 in legal

costs. Her thought crime? Publicly stating the biological reality that there are only two sexes and advocating for the right of women to have safe, female-only spaces in sports, bathrooms, prisons, and rape

shelters.

Hamm’s ordeal began in 2020, when she helped fund a Vancouver billboard that read “I ♥ JK Rowling,” a nod to the author’s outspoken support for women’s rights, female-only spaces, and protecting children from the harms of radical gender ideology. The billboard was swiftly taken down following backlash, and soon after, anonymous complaints, unrelated to her actual nursing practice, triggered a regulatory investigation that would spiral into years of professional persecution.

Hamm was accused of making “discriminatory and derogatory comments about transgender people while identifying as a nurse” and the BCCNM’s disciplinary panel ruled that four of her statements amounted to “unprofessional conduct.”

The BCCNM’s disciplinary panel has now ordered the mother of two to pay $93,639.80 in costs to the College itself, and, adding insult to injury, imposed a one-month suspension on her nursing license to take effect if, and when she returns to practice.

“It’s unacceptable that Canadians can be financially ruined for speaking the truth. Needless to say, paying almost 100 thousand dollars is devastating,” Hamm told Rebel News about the disheartening decision.

Despite Hamm having over 13 years of experience in the nursing field under her belt, including being promoted to a nurse educator, returning to the career she loves will be an uphill battle. Hamm was also barred from working under Vancouver Coastal Health, and while she is respected by many who share her concern for women’s rights, her name has been dragged through the mud by activists determined to silence her for speaking out.

But Amy is not giving in. Alongside continuing her outspoken advocacy, she has joined forces with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), the non-profit firm providing her with pro bono representation — funded by the donations of Canadians determined to see her career and free expression defended.

With the help of JCCF-contracted lawyer Lisa Bildy, Hamm has appealed the College’s finding of unprofessional conduct to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

“This decision effectively penalizes a nurse for expressing mainstream views aligned with science and common sense,” Ms. Bildy stated. “The Panel’s ruling imposes a chilling effect on free expression for all regulated professionals.”

In parallel to the College proceedings, Hamm has also filed human rights complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against both Vancouver Coastal Health and the BCCNM, alleging discrimination on the basis of political belief.

Regarding the latest discipline, Bildy says the JCCF is “considering whether to appeal the penalty decision as well.”