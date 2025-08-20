B.C. nurse ordered to pay $93k after advocating for female-only spaces: JCCF President speaks out

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms John Carpay discussed the steep penalty being imposed on B.C. nurse Amy Hamm.

The B.C. nurse has had her license suspended for one month and is required to pay $93,639.80 in legal costs after advocating for the right of women to access female-only spaces.

Carpay criticized the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives for enforcing such harsh punishment on Hamm and pointed out that gender ideology is likely entrenched in the College.

"It's just a disgrace. This British Columbia College of Midwives and Nurses is obviously completely captured by anti-science, transgender ideology when they punish one of their own members for stating in public that there's only two sexes and that women are entitled to safe spaces like bathrooms, changerooms, [and] female sporting competitions," he said.

The JCCF is assisting Hamm with legal representation.

Hamm's lawyer, Lisa Bildy, also condemned the College's decision to impose such a substantial penalty over someone stating biological realities.

“This decision effectively penalizes a nurse for expressing mainstream views aligned with science and common sense,” she said.

Hamm previously faced complaints in 2020 for co-sponsoring a billboard in Vancouver that stated “I ♥ JK Rowling,” in reference to the author's support for women's rights.

The B.C. nurse also spoke out against the College's ruling, as reported by the JCCF: “The College has chosen to punish me for statements that are not hateful, but truthful. I’m appealing because biological reality matters, and so does freedom of expression."

Hamm has appealed the College’s finding of unprofessional conduct to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.