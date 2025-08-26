B.C. ostrich farm supporters speak out against CFIA cull, while farmers await help from Trump admin

Supporters at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., are speaking out following the Federal Court of Appeal’s “devastating” Aug. 21 ruling that upheld the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) order to slaughter the farm’s healthy flock of more than 400 ostriches.

The court loss, which came after five weeks of deliberation, has left the farm and its supporters deeply concerned that the CFIA’s hired ostrich hitmen could arrive any day to destroy the flock right along with the farming, food, property, and scientific freedoms the birds have come to represent.

Despite being healthy and asymptomatic for 224 days, the ostriches have been in quarantine on the rural farm since late December when an illness passed through their flock. The farm reported the illness to the vet and lost close to 70 ostriches, mostly young birds, while the remaining 400 either stayed healthy or quickly recovered.

Following an anonymous tip, the CFIA came to the farm and PCR tested two deceased carcasses and soon issued a cull order to “stamp out” the herd due to the avian flu. Since January, the farmers have argued that the healthy birds should be spared — especially since their anti-body rich eggs were being used for promising scientific and therapeutic research aimed at combating viruses like COVID-19 through non-mRNA interventions. They also argued that given their immunity to the avian flu, they now create opportunity to do the same research for the avian flu.

“It's absolutely ridiculous that they refuse to test these birds, everybody knows that they don't have a virus, it just has to be officially proven. The antibodies that they're producing right now are very, very strong and they can do a lot of good for humanity,” Dave Belinsky, co-owner of the farm told Rebel News.

Belinsky’s opinion is shared by top health officials in the U.S. such as Health Secretary Robert Kennedy JR. and Medicare Secretary Dr. Mehmet Oz, who have written letters to the CFIA and Liberal government. On Monday, the Trump administration responded to the loss during a press conference held by 77 WABC Radio. During the meeting, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Dr. Mehmet Oz, and animal loving billionaire grocer John Catsimatidis, released a joint statement urging the Canadian government to spare the flock and preserve the research opportunity.

“I think we have an opportunity to do something helpful for Canada, for the United States and the global community in general if we can learn from the 400 ostriches that are currently in British Columbia,” said Dr. Oz in the release.