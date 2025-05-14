B.C. ostrich farmers lose court battle to save healthy flock and issue mass call to action

The fight to save 400 ostriches from being culled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reached a heartbreaking conclusion.

On Tuesday, May 13, the Federal Court of Canada ruled in favour of the CFIA, allowing the agency to proceed with its order to destroy the healthy flock at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., despite the birds being asymptomatic for months and showing signs of herd immunity since the avian influenza outbreak on December 31, 2024.

In today’s interview, I speak with Katie Pasitney, daughter of farm co-owner Karen Espersen, as she shares her family’s devastation over the ruling and their determination to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. "They have too much power and they can come to people's property and everything based on suspicion," Pasitney said. "No new testing, no testing our water, our environment, our soil, none of that. We are 119 days happy and beautiful animals, with herd immunity."

While acknowledging the odds are stacked against them, Pasitney confirmed they are not giving up: "We are going to work very hard at an appeal for the Supreme Court level, but the cull order is now on and we got notice that the Udachina landfill is preparing. You know they've been told to expect our carcasses in 1–4 days."

Adding to concerns of government overreach is the fact that the farm’s exotic ostriches were part of an international scientific collaboration with Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan. The ostriches’ antibody-rich eggs were being used in research aimed at preventing viral infections such as H5N1 and COVID-19.

Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy, who recently raised the ostrich farmers’ plight in the B.C. legislature, says he’s “devastated” by the court's decision.

"I was really hoping that the federal government and the CFIA would recognize that the regulations are outdated, that there could have been alternatives to this," he said in an interview with Rebel News.

"The next thing it could be dairy cows. It could be any animal on your farm. So the scenario where you might get reported for an animal dying or you take an animal that you may not even think that this could cross over to, and they test positive, that now means the CFIA can come on your property and cull almost every single one of your animals—including your dog or your cat. I think there needs to be a better way moving forward."

Despite the ruling, the farm isn't backing down. The family is calling on the public to join them in peaceful protest at their farm located at 301 Langille Road in Edgewood. “Come stand with us and stand up for all of our farmers and our food security and the generations who have devoted their lives to you to make sure you have nutritional food,” said Pasitney.

She also asked for prayers and financial support to help with legal fees. “We're asking anybody that does attend, and anybody that will be at our farm with our family and standing in unity with our farm with our family and standing in solidarity… to be peaceful and kind,” she emphasized. “Anybody that is rude or reckless will be asked to leave.”

