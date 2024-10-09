B.C. party leaders state their cases as momentous election reaches final stage

The three leaders of B.C.'s major political parties faced off in heated debate last night that touched on some of the most pressing issues facing British Columbians.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad, B.C. NDP Leader David Eby, and B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau discussed a wide range of issues including health care, government spending, sex education, and the drug crisis.

Rustad also took aim at the NDP leader for appeasing anti-Israel protesters who were seen burning flags outside of Vancouver's art gallery.

"We have a government that kicks out a Jewish cabinet minister, Selina Robinson, to appease a mob who last night was burning flags in front of the art gallery. I find that incredibly offensive," he said.

The B.C. Conservative leader also slammed the NDP premier for the drug crisis that has been plaguing the province for years, resulting in thousands of deaths.

"This is the British Columbia that David Eby has created. Tent cities are growing all over the place. We have a crisis in health care. We've got a crisis in affordability. We've got a crisis in housing," said Rustad.

"What we need is a common sense plan that is going to be able to deliver for people in this province."

Polls currently show the B.C. Conservatives and the B.C. NDP neck-and-neck as the October 19 election nears.