B.C. pharmacist suspended 30 days for falsifying his COVID vaccine records

Rebel News

A pharmacist in British Columbia faced disciplinary action after he faked his COVID vaccination status during the pandemic.

According to the Inquiry Committee of the B.C. College of Pharmacists, Aftabahmed Abdullatif Shaikh received a 30-day suspension, effective March 13. In addition, Shaikh cannot mentor pharmacy students for two years and will have the reprimand placed on his file with the College.

The incident the College referenced in its discipline of the pharmacist occurred on August 8 and August 30, 2021, when Shaikh worked at a community pharmacy. Both times, he claimed a fellow pharmacist gave him the vaccinations and signed off on the records.

Shaikh must also review the College's ethics tutorial and write an apology to the pharmacist whose name he used to falsify documents.

According to the College's complaints outcome registry, he admitted to the College that he entered COVID vaccinations into his PharmaNet records, allowing him to obtain a vaccine passport without getting the jab.

Despite reports that rural BC mayors want the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to end for healthcare workers, the Ministry of Health's refusal to rescind the order has created a persistent nursing shortage province-wide.



MORE https://t.co/h9Xz3phrSK pic.twitter.com/7BupAB8YZb — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 28, 2023

His actions came just two months before the College made COVID vaccination mandatory for all licensed pharmacists.

The College did not identify where he worked during the misconduct but noted its chosen reprimands protect the public and send a clear message of deterrence to other pharmacists.

According to the College's decision, Shaikh altered his name and date of birth on the pharmacy's software to make it more difficult to find his records. He also removed his health number and made the profile inactive.

"The vaccine passport could have been used to circumvent domestic and international vaccination requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the decision.

In its decision, the College said Shaikh's actions allowed him to circumvent vaccination requirements domestically and internationally and could have put people at an increased risk of getting COVID.

PHAC data indicated that opioid overdoses sky-rocketed after government-imposed covid-19 lockdowns across the country, with BC, Alberta and Ontario bearing 90% of the fentanyl fatalities.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/YJhckdeZNr — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 21, 2022

"The registrant's actions were self-serving and contrary to the conduct expected of a pharmacy professional."

The College added that it considered Shaikh's conduct a "serious matter" as defined under the Health Professions Act. It will refer the details of the investigation to the Ministry of Health.

His suspension ends on April 11.