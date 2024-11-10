B.C. Premier Eby’s $20K grant to advisor’s group sparks new concerns over Chinese influence

In the wake of Premier David Eby’s NDP party securing a third consecutive majority, concerns over foreign interference tied to his relationship with Ding Guo, a Chinese-Canadian journalist from Shanghai and advisor to the premier, continue to mount.

During a recent press conference, Ding Guo (also known as David Ding) was named by The Bureau’s investigative journalist Sam Cooper as one of five political figures alleged to have links to election interference networks that pose a threat to Canada’s sovereignty.

Ding made Cooper’s list due to his role in leading the Canada Committee 100 Society (CCS100), a registered Canadian non-profit which, according to Cooper’s findings, has members who may be collaborating to change Canada’s political landscape to the benefit of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

The Bureau’s latest report on the matter has added to the growing controversy by revealing that in December 2021, then-Attorney General David Eby approved a $20,000 grant to CCS100 just ahead of his unchallenged leadership bid announced in 2022. This was followed by public support from both Ding and another community group led by Ding, around the time Eby entered the leadership race.

Foreign interference? David Eby advisor, Ding Guo, who leads an alleged CCP-linked organization operating as a Canadian non profit, was first Horgan’s advisor 6 years ago.

More: https://t.co/lIsdO3Y7Fu pic.twitter.com/aqEsEh0X9I — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 30, 2024

According to the report, Ding and other CCS100 members also donated to Eby’s leadership campaign.

“When David Eby asked me for my opinion on running for the position of Premier … I clearly expressed my 200% support for his decision,” Ding stated in a RiseMedia article shortly after Eby announced his candidacy.

“This is not because I am his friend, but because I see that in the current New Democratic Party government, he is the leader with the best conditions,”

The $20K Eby approved grant for the CCS100 was said to help support anti-racism initiatives and immigrant engagement but is now under scrutiny for potential affiliations with Beijing’s United Front.The report further discusses a series of archived documents, some of which indicate that CCS100’s advisory board includes “a professor who served as an ‘overseas Chinese representative by special invitation’ to the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference” (CPPCC), which has been identified by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as being at the center of the CCP’s United Front Work Department (UFWD). The UFWD directs “overseas Chinese work” to co-opt ethnic Chinese communities abroad, while other affiliated organizations conduct influence operations targeting foreign actors and states.

BC election interference? https://t.co/AEGJDNPOl3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 2, 2024

“In my journalistic assessment, assisted by Mandarin OSINT [Open-Source Intelligence] specialists, there evidently has been significant CCP-affiliated election interference in support of Premier David Eby,” stated Cooper on X when sharing his latest report.

Political scientist and sinologist Charles Burton shared similar conclusions to Cooper’s, stating, “I’m troubled by the idea that a Canadian provincial government would provide a grant to an institution which appears to have links to the Chinese Communist Party through the United Front,” adding, “The presence of a representative of the CPPCC on its advisory board is particularly concerning.”

The Bureau’s report also alleges that during Eby’s 2022 premier bid launch, a network that included Ding, CCS100, leaders of the Chinese Canadian Heritage and Future Foundation (CCHFF)—a Canadian registered charity co-founded by Ding—and related donors, threw their support and influence behind federal Conservative candidate Patrick Brown.

Additionally, leaked CSIS documents were analyzed that reportedly reveal that a Vancouver Chinese Consulate official stated that the 2021 defeat of two Conservative MPs (believed to be former MPs Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong) during the federal election “indicated that Mainland Chinese immigrants were ‘beginning to show their strength during elections.’”

Rebel News’ inquiries were sent to Mr. Ding and Premier Eby regarding concerns of foreign interference surrounding their relationship, and they have yet to receive a response. In a previous statement to the Bureau, the Canada Committee 100 Society stated, “As much as you have been trying so hard to paint an imagination about this organization … the Canada Committee 100 Society is a BC-registered non-partisan and not-for-profit community organization dedicated to advocating Canada’s diversity, equity, and inclusion.”