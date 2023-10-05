B.C.'s Minister of Education struggles to defend 'sexually explicit' literature found in B.C.'s schools after a Conservative MLA reads excerpts in the legislature

stock.adobe.com and Facebook/ Bruce Banman MLA Abbotsford South

The Conservative Party of British Columbia (CPBC) turned heads in the legislature for the second day in a row this week by shedding light on growing concerns about parental rights involving the sexualization of kids in B.C. schools

On October 4, during the question period session, Abbotsford South MLA, Bruce Bamman who recently crossed the floor from the B.C. United to join the Conservative Party of B.C., boldly read from one of many concerning “learning resources” found in some “SOGI 123 inclusive.”

BC Conservative MLA Bruce Banman reads from a sexually explicit book written for children and available in school libraries.



The graphic language causes the Speaker to stop the legislative session, yet is deemed OK for 11 year olds.https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/RwXCLjtRmj — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 5, 2023

“I know you’re a slut. You smell like cum, nothing but a bitch in heat,” Banman quoted from the book Eleanor & Park, which he stated was being made available in some school libraries.

Like any sensible person would do in a public setting, the House Speaker interrupted Banman, cautioning him to stop reading such sexually derogatory words by saying “Member, Please do not use that language.”

Banman, quickly apologized to the speaker and retracted the book's words adding that “as a grandfather it shakes him to the core when I imagine that children can be exposed to this deeply disturbing, degrading language in British Columbia Public school libraries.”

“Mr. Speaker, will this NDP premier please answer to concerned parents, grandparents and families in Abbotsford throughout this province, why is the sexually explicit book, Elenore and Park, and other books like it, available in British Columbia schools for children as young as eleven years of age,” Banman added.

A face off between families participating in Surrey BC’s #1MillionMarch4Chidren and union reps with the @bctf & the @SurreyTeachers Associatinis still taking place outside of Minister @RachnaSinghNDP

office.



More on the march at https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/mLsPvC3zVc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 20, 2023

BC Minister of Education, Rachna Singh, whose Surrey office was recently the site close to 2000 protestors calling for an end to what they perceive as the sexual indoctrination of school children through BC's sexual orientation gender identity program, known as SOGI 123, rose to defend the book being in schools.

Educate yourself on how child groomers show kids sexually explicit images to test their readiness for molestation.



Shame on you for suggesting adults depleting healthy boundaries for kids by giving them access to SOGI approved learning resources like below in schools is “safe.” pic.twitter.com/HUOU9wLez7 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 5, 2023

“I just want to say not just as a minister of education but also a parent, that our schools are places, they are spaces which are safe, inclusive and welcoming for all students. And the teachers are using resources that are age appropriate, audience appropriate to give those values, give those teachings that are so important to create those welcoming environments,” said Rachna.

Banman then proceeded to logically ask Premier David Eby and Minster Singh, “If the words I just read were inappropriate and unacceptable and clearly disturbing to this house, how is it that those same words are appropriate to be read by a 6th grader as you are eleven years old in our public system. How are those words safe and inclusive?”

While the majority of the copies of 'Eleanor and Park' in question are distributed among middle to high schools, at least one copy was made available in Burnaby, B.C.'s Kitchener Elementary School. A review of the book reveals that the quote Banman read was not the only example of such sexually explicit content.

Sexually Explicit Material made available to children in Elementary Schools in Burnaby



Eleanor & Park at the Kitchener Elementary School in Burnaby.https://t.co/8zyOw6LmEl@burnabyschools



Some except the book:

"I asked him if his dick was bigger than his truck"

"i know your… pic.twitter.com/HWyTE9fYGC — Pierre Barns (@pierre_barns) October 5, 2023

Nevertheless, without commenting on a specific book, Singh concluded the exchange with Banman by doubling down on her support for what she considers to be making public schools more safe and inclusive.

The Conservative Party of B.C. also used its first question after having official party status to support parents' concerns over their right to advocate against sexual indoctrination in state schools.

On October 3, CPBC leader John Rustad asked whether Premier David Eby would acknowledge some of the concerns parents have about SOGI 123.

WATCH: @DreaHumphrey and @SheilaGunnReid react to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad standing up for parents' rights against gender ideology being taught in schools.https://t.co/CCOFQ0iyTI — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 5, 2023

Premier Eby not only dismissed this by implying they are less important than other matters troubling British Columbians, he also condemned Rustad for raising the concern in the house at all.

Did you know a second 1 Million March 4 Children against the sexualization of children is scheduled to take place on October 21?

