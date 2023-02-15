B.C. school board censors grandparent's question about where transgender children will sleep during overnight field trips

On February 7, 2023, Chilliwack, B.C. School District 33 held a board meeting that has sparked concerns about its arbitrary censorship of citizens' questions related to sexually explicit books in schools and parental rights.

In today’s report, I interview some of the parents and grandparents who spoke during the meeting and feel their concerns were either censored or fell on deaf ears.

During the Board of Education’s public participation portion of the meeting, School District 33 Chair and Trustee Willow Reichelt, a self-proclaimed activist and diversity, equity, and inclusion advocate, silenced some of the members of the public by muting their mics.

When a grandmother named Theresa began to ask for clarification on the district's safety policy regarding overnight field trips where children who identify as a sex other than their biological sex will be in attendance, Reichelt cut her off and replied, “I can hear you but it’s not being broadcasted because you are saying something that is potentially discriminatory. So, I’m not going to let you speak anymore.”

At Rebel News, we promise to bring you the other side of the story to what the state-backed legacy media routinely covers, which is why if you click on the full video report, you’ll hear us let Theresa speak. You’ll also hear from Tanya Gaw, the founder of Action 4 Canada, which is currently campaigning to have Trustee Rechielt removed from her position.

We also spoke with a youth worker who questioned the board about whether they have considered if the sexually explicit books in their schools — including one that graphically discusses the pleasures of pedophilia — are revictimizing students who have been sexually abused.

Many of the concerns raised during the public participation portion of the meeting also related to who is legally responsible for these sexually explicit books in the school district if they are in fact harming children.

