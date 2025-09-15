B.C. social worker fired after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination

A B.C. social worker has reportedly been fired after posting a disturbing video online celebrating the assassination of conservative civil rights leader and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk.

Within hours of the devastating news breaking that Kirk had been shot in front of his wife, kids, and thousands of youth at a TPUSA free speech event at Utah Valley University, footage of Devon Cassidy, who was employed by Legal Aid B.C., recording herself laughing and cheering about Kirk being slain also began to shock many online.

We fund Legal Aid BC each year with our tax dollars.



Today I call on Attorney General Niki Sharma to investigate and remove employees of publicly funded institutions, such as Devon Cassidy, who openly advocate political violence, and to seek the maximum accountability allowed… pic.twitter.com/KDatwhyqm3 — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) September 11, 2025

“Charlie Kirk got shot and he’s dead. Hahahaha,” she cackled. “Finally, finally, someone with a gun, which is almost everybody in the f—ing States, grew a pair and f—ing went and shot somebody on the right side. Thank you, can we keep this up please?”

As if such vile words coming from a government-funded social worker — who has a duty to care for citizens, including those who share Kirk’s Christian conservative views — weren’t bad enough, Cassidy went on to admit she had “zero empathy for anyone on the right” and incited more violence against them.

“I’m very blood lusty for people who have it coming,” said Cassidy. “It would be great if they actually just kept doing this, only if it’s televised,” she said.

Social media accounts began identifying Cassidy as a Legal Aid B.C. social worker and expressing outrage. On September 11th, the day following the assassination, Legal Aid B.C. put out a statement denouncing Cassidy’s post.

“We are aware of a recently circulated online video featuring a former employee. The video contains statements and views that are deeply offensive and do not align with the core values, principles, or mission of our organization. We want to emphasize that the views expressed in this video are solely those of the individual and do not reflect the beliefs or stance of Legal Aid B.C. Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and the content in question would be considered a violation of that policy. At LABC, we are dedicated to fostering an environment rooted in respect, inclusion, and integrity. We condemn hate of any kind and reaffirm our commitment to promoting a positive, safe, and welcoming community for our employees, partners, and the public.”

This isn’t the first time Cassidy has drawn backlash online. She previously made anti-Trump comments after an attempt on the former U.S. president’s life in 2024, saying she wished the shooter had succeeded, raising scrutiny over why tax dollars were still being used to employ such an extremist in the first place.

While Cassidy’s termination was well received by many on social media, her video is disturbingly one of many left-wing posts celebrating the gruesome murder of the 31-year-old husband, father of two, and free speech icon.