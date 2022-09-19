B.C. Supreme Court judge dismisses another challenge to province’s discriminatory vaccine passport

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

In this report, I sit down to interview Jeremy Maddock for his take on one of four recent judgments made by the B.C. Supreme Court on COVID-19 restriction-related challenges.

The matter was presided over by the honourable Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson, who dismissed Maddock’s petition against B.C.’s vaccine passport program.

🔴BREAKING: B.C.’s Supreme Court just heard 4 legal challenges to the constitutionality of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s Vaccine Passport. The “mainstream” gov backed media has been silent about all cases. That seems more like collusion than a coincidence to me.

My reports on the cases👇🏾 — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 20, 2022

Maddock is a legal researcher based out of Victoria and was the self-represented sole petitioner in a judicial review that was heard on May 11. His case challenged whether the previously mandated ‘B.C. Vaccine Card’ variance order was constitutional.

Maddock says one of the reasons why he chose to challenge that particular variation of the vax pass order was because “it was made after it had become very clear that the vaccine wasn’t preventing transmission.”

Maddock argued that the vaccine passport — which caused unvaccinated patrons to be denied the right to engage in normal activities in society, such as dining at restaurants or going to a movie theatre — breached his rights to life, liberty, and security of the person in accordance with Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Chief Justice did find that Maddock, who is unvaccinated for personal reasons, “is clearly entitled to accept or decline even life-saving medical treatment,” however stated that while the vax pass order may have made Maddock’s decision to not get the novel medical intervention more difficult, it “does not impose a decision on the petitioner.”

Maddock says if such a precedent stands, it would mean that the government can essentially make one’s life as “inconvenient, or unpleasant or uncomfortable, as it wants to without infringing your right to liberty.”

Watch the full video report to hear more regarding Chief Justice Hinkson’s reasons for judgment and where Maddock is at with his fight now that his petition has been dismissed.

Justice Hinkson dismissed all four of the recent COVID-19 restriction challenges laid before him for varying reasons, including the challenge to the constitutionality to BC’s vaccine passport brought on by the Democracy Fund with the generous donations of amazing Rebel News supporters.

But just like the case of Canada’s persecuted Pastor Artur, what may look like a big loss right now could be a massive win for freedom in later in the court of appeals. To help our charity partners at the Democracy Fund continue to take on fights like vax pass challenge and standing for Pastor Artur’s religious freedom, please continue to donate what you can at FightVaccinePassports.com.