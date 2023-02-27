B.C teacher speaks out after being terminated for teaching truths about residential schools

In today’s report, I bring you an exclusive interview with a B.C. teacher moments before he was terminated by the Board of Education of School District No. 34 (Abbotsford) this past Tuesday.

@DreaHumphrey @JBradleyWS @NotWokeThinker @nationalpost Such a dirty tactic to now rely on these false and unfalsifiable allegations. Note the timing - in the wake of this media storm. They know they lost. #CanadianScopesMonkeyTrial pic.twitter.com/3dnMkT9Ljd — Jim McMurtry (@James_Walter01) February 24, 2023

Rebel News first introduced you to Mr. Jim McMurtry — an award-winning educator of over 40 years and the son of racial equality advocate and retired chief justice for Ontario Roy McMurtry — when he broke his silence about being marched out of a class he was teaching and promptly suspended for the second time.

Liberal teacher in BC facing termination after teaching kids to think critically rather than to blindly conform to the hard left’s critical race theory and wokeism shares why the establishment is so scared of him.



Click link for Jim McMurtry’s full story https://t.co/bRGFaAmts8 pic.twitter.com/L0yCruK7Fd — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2022

Why? You can catch the full report here, but in short, Mr. McMurtry was pulled away from teaching W.J. Mouat Secondary students after daring to teach them truths about the leading causes of death for children who were placed in residential schools.

The fact, being that illness was a prominent cause of death, contradicted the murderous conclusions many drew after the then-recent and since debunked claim that “the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School," had been discovered buried at the site of the school. The claim drew international attention.

Mr. McMurtry’s fate as an educator was determined by seven Abbotsford school trustees during a disciplinary meeting on Tuesday. The trustees heard from McMurtry and reviewed district reports which had a slew of allegations against him including that “while Mr. McMurtry proclaims expertise regarding residential schools, it was apparent throughout the interview that his loyalty is to the Catholic Church and the role they played in residential schools in Canada.”

Two days before I am to be fired in Abbotsford for being loyal to the Catholic Church (of note, I’m not Catholic) and stating to Grade 12 students that residential school students died mostly from disease (see TRC report). pic.twitter.com/2QsYroxHzu — Jim McMurtry (@James_Walter01) February 19, 2023

While Mr. McMurtry is an expert in history, the agnostic teacher is neither Catholic nor practicing any religion. But even if Mr. McMurtry was a practicing Catholic, should that matter when considering how to discipline a teacher? And how much of an impact did the false claim weigh on the trustee’s decision to terminate him?

I reached out to the Abbotsford Board of Education to find the answer to that question and to be provided with their statement regarding their decision to terminate McMurtry. I received a response back stating that due to Employer/Employee confidentiality, the Board’s Chair was unable to provide comment.

@DreaHumphrey @JBradleyWS @nationalpost @NotWokeThinker My persecutors, for tactical advantage, are now alleging that I attacked my principal and made “sexualized comments” - both of which are untrue. They appear desperate. #CanadianScopesMonkeyTrial — Jim McMurtry (@James_Walter01) February 24, 2023

Click on the full report to hear McMurtry’s thoughts just before his disciplinary meeting and after learning he was terminated.

Rebel News commits to bringing you the other side of the story even if it contradicts a false politically correct narrative about what has been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

