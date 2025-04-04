B.C. tribunal awards $7,500 to trans-identifying individual offended by meme depicting them as masculine

A recent eyebrow-raising decision has been handed down by the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) after a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman filed a complaint regarding a meme-like image posted online about them.

A publication ban on the case, entitled AQ v. BT, was ordered by the CRT’s Vice Chair, Eric Regehr, which prevents us from being able to publish the names of the parties involved.

The CRT has awarded $7,500 to AQ, the trans-identifying individual, after the tribunal ruled that one of the images shared by BT, an activist who is critical of gender ideology, was altered to depict AQ in a more masculine form and was intended to undermine AQ’s gender identity.

In his reasoning, Regehr acknowledged that “the harm associated with sharing the image does not come from anything particularly explicit or graphic in it,” but said that the image is “harmful because it dehumanizes AQ and denies her gender identity.”

The tribunal also determined that BT’s conduct warranted punitive damages for causing “offence to her dignity,” finding that the image was spread in an online context that was already hostile toward transgender individuals.

AQ was awarded the maximum allowable damages under the Intimate Images Protection Act (IIPA), amounting to $5,000. Regehr further explained that punitive damages were necessary to “denounce and deter” BT’s behaviour.

In addition to the image-related damages, AQ sought special costs including $25,000 for time spent on the CRT application and related legal matters. However, Regehr pointed out that AQ contributed to the delay by using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with “her” submissions, some of which included incorrect and irrelevant information.

Regehr also stated that BT’s conduct had been “abusive and disrespectful,” particularly due to BT “misgendering” AQ.

The case is representative of a series of cases where free expression that is critical of gender ideology is ruled against if those bringing in the suit claim to be victims of transphobia. Rebel News is currently defending its journalism against two complaints brought by a violent trans activist named Jessica Simpson, who is better known by former name “Jonathan Yaniv.”

Despite Simpson’s history of weaponizing the legal system, including against immigrant women who refused to wax “her” male genitalia in the infamous 'wax my balls' cases heard in the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, the BCHRT has agreed to hear Simpson's case against us.

Similarly, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has also agreed to hear Simpson’s case against Canada Galaxy Pageants, which hosts women’s beauty events. Simpson's bid to compete in one of their pageants was denied due to their rule that excludes individuals who still have external male genitalia from competing with and sharing intimate corridors with their contestants.

