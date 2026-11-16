The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a complaint against the Abbotsford Police Department and one of its sergeants, brought by a college instructor who says the investigation into his 2020 stop was itself racist.

The complainant, Sundar-Jovian Radheshwar, "describes himself as a South Asian man with brown skin colour." On July 27, 2020, two New Westminster police officers "mistakenly identified him as a suspect described as 'Middle Eastern,'" realized their error and left. The stop was reported in 2020 by CBC and the New West Record and drew the attention of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.

The tribunal had already ruled against him three times. After a hearing, it dismissed his complaint over the stop itself. It then dismissed his complaint about how the New Westminster Police Board handled his misconduct complaint, and it removed the Police Complaint Commissioner from this same complaint.

The Commissioner had sent the misconduct complaint to Abbotsford police. Sergeant Randy Riehl wrote the report in July 2021, and Abbotsford's chief constable found the New Westminster officers "did not commit misconduct of abuse of authority" or neglect of duty. The Police Complaint Commissioner then said there was a reasonable basis to believe Abbotsford had erred and appointed a retired judge to review the report. The judge also found no misconduct.

So the complainant went after the investigator. He said Sgt. Riehl and a colleague "conducted a hostile and biased interview which left him feeling 'no justice would be forthcoming.'" In his account, "one officer inappropriately used the term 'olive' to describe his skin colour," and "Sgt. Riehl validated discrimination against him by accepting and repeating the New Westminster officer's incorrect racialization." The department, he said, was "tipping the scales of justice in favour of the Blue Wall of Silence."

Tribunal member Carol Whittome was not persuaded. On the word "olive," she wrote that "other than Dr. Radheshwar's bare assertion, there is no material before me that leads me to conclude" the link could be proven.

Whittome also said she was "not persuaded that Dr. Radheshwar has taken it out of the realm of conjecture that Sgt. Riehl's repetition" of the description "reflects stereotypes, unconscious bias, or casual racism."

She accepted "that some of the New Westminster officer's conduct was unprofessional," but found no evidence from which a hearing could infer race played a part in how the sergeant handled it.

He wanted a full hearing with subpoenas. Ms. Whittome's answer: "Therefore, I am not persuaded Dr. Radheshwar has taken this complaint out of the realm of speculation and conjecture." She dismissed the complaint under section 27(1)(c) of the Human Rights Code, which lets the tribunal screen out complaints without a hearing. She wrote that she made no findings of fact.

Carol Whittome joined the tribunal on June 15 for a three-year term. The tribunal's members page says her experience comes from private practice and senior provincial roles, including the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, where she signed orders as adjudicator in 2017.