B.C. tribunal dismisses Gabriola club vaccine-passport complaint, 'no reasonable prospect' of proving disability

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a man's complaint against a Gabriola Island golf club that turned him away from an open mic night in December 2021 for lack of proof of COVID-19 vaccination. It found he had "no reasonable prospect" of proving a disability kept him from the shot.

Tribunal member Jess Hadley issued the decision on November 5.

Stephen MacLean represented himself.

"Mr. MacLean had a surgery in 2009. Since then, he has had severe reactions to two medicines. Because of this, he was concerned that a COVID-19 vaccine would cause him harm, so he did not get vaccinated," the decision says.

On December 12, 2021, with a public health order in force requiring proof of vaccination or an exemption certificate for indoor events, he went to the club. "He did not have proof of vaccination or an exemption certificate, so the Club refused him entry," the decision continues.

He complained of disability discrimination under the B.C. Human Rights Code. The club asked the tribunal to dismiss the complaint without a hearing, arguing, as the decision records it, that Mr. MacLean "simply disagreed with the public health order that the Club was following."

This was a screening decision on the written materials, not a hearing. The tribunal made no findings of fact, and Mr. MacLean only had to show his case was more than conjecture.

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"While it may be that Mr. MacLean has a disability of some kind, none of the medical documents that Mr. MacLean submitted in response to the application to dismiss mentions a disability that affected his ability to get vaccinated. According to Mr. MacLean, he asked his GP to support him in obtaining a vaccination exemption during the pandemic, but the GP refused," Ms. Hadley wrote.

She concluded he had "no reasonable prospect of proving discrimination" and dismissed the complaint, almost five years after the night at the door.

Ms. Hadley joined the tribunal as a part-time member in September, according to its members page, after more than 20 years in human rights, labour and employment, and anti-poverty law.