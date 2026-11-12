B.C. tribunal dismisses lawyer's complaint over comedy club jokes he could not recall

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a Jewish lawyer's complaint that a comedy club discriminated against him with jokes about Jews. The ruling says "it is incumbent on a party alleging discriminatory comments to be able to say what these comments were beyond a vague recollection that they were disrespectful generally."

Tribunal Member Edward Takayanagi issued the decision, Nitikman v. Otsu Investments Corp dba Comedy After Dark, 2026 BCHRT 232, on November 4.

Joel Nitikman, K.C., attended a show at the club on November 13, 2022, at a bachelor party for his son. He said the comedian made jokes about Jewish people, possibly about Jewish people being cheap, which reminded him of childhood taunts.

The one remark he could recall came after the comedian learned his son was half Jewish. Nitikman recalled the comedian saying his son was lucky he was only half Jewish, because he could choose whether to spend time with the Jewish side of his family.

Nitikman did not raise his concerns with any of the club's employees that night. He later filed a complaint alleging discrimination in a service on the grounds of religion and race under section 8 of the B.C. Human Rights Code.

The club never filed a response, and nobody appeared for it at the half-day hearing on September 16. Takayanagi found the club had notice of the complaint, which was couriered to it and signed for in 2025, and decided the case on Nitikman's evidence alone.

The ruling says Nitikman "did not take notes and was unable to recall what specific words were spoken."

"Without the actual words of the jokes, I am unable to make a finding of whether these jokes are discriminatory," Takayanagi wrote.

Of the one remark Nitikman could repeat, Takayanagi wrote that "the comment is not the kind of egregious or virulent slur that attracts the protection of the Code on its face."

Nitikman did not call his son as a witness. The decision records that he "gave hearsay evidence that his son said he was not offended" by the comment or any of the jokes.

Takayanagi accepted that Nitikman is Jewish and so has a protected characteristic, but found the half-Jewish remark, directed at the son and indirectly at Nitikman and his family, came in a friendly exchange and did not rise to discrimination under the Code. He dismissed the complaint under section 37(1).

Edward Takayanagi holds a law degree from the University of British Columbia, practised civil litigation, administrative law and estates, and was an arbitrator at the Residential Tenancy Branch.

The decision came nearly four years after the night at the comedy club. Tribunal members are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council, according to the tribunal's guide to the Code.