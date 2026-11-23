The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a Sikh sawmill worker’s religious discrimination complaint against Interfor Corporation because the company’s offer of $20,601.60 in lost wages and $7,500 for injury to dignity was a reasonable settlement, Rebel News can reveal.

The decision, Dhillon v. Interfor Corporation, 2026 BCHRT 246, was issued by tribunal member Carol Whittome on Nov. 18.

Jaswinder Singh Dhillon had worked at an Interfor sawmill since 1994. Interfor has required hard hats throughout the mill since 2008, and to comply, Dhillon wore a smaller turban under his hard hat. In September 2021, WorkSafeBC changed its rules to give employers more flexibility to accommodate Sikh men who wear turbans where the risk of injury was eliminated or sufficiently reduced.

Interfor kept the rule in many areas of the mill and refused Dhillon an exemption while entering and leaving, citing slips, falls and flying debris. His union filed a grievance. On Jan. 10, 2022, he went on paid leave rather than return, filed his human rights complaint on Jan. 30, 2022, and was placed on unpaid leave the next day.

Interfor sold the mill on May 12, 2022. The new owner did not require a hard hat on his route, and he “returned to the same position with full accommodation” after about four months away.

Interfor’s offer, made with prejudice on Dec. 2, 2025, was $20,601.60 in lost wages, less deductions, plus $7,500 for injury to dignity. Dhillon, who represented himself, did not respond to the company’s application to dismiss. “I think the wage loss offer is reasonable,” Whittome wrote.

On the dignity award, she wrote that “$7,500 is at the lowest end of the reasonable range of injury-to-dignity awards in these circumstances. However, I do not think it is so low as to fall outside that range.”

She added that she was “not persuaded that the issues are novel or engage broader public policy issues” and dismissed the complaint under section 27(1)(d)(ii) of the Human Rights Code. That section lets the tribunal dismiss a complaint when a reasonable settlement offer is on the table. Interfor’s offer stays open for two weeks after the decision.

Whittome made no findings of fact, so the dismissal is not a ruling on whether Interfor discriminated.

She was appointed to the tribunal for a three-year term on June 15, 2026, after private practice and senior roles with the provincial government. Under section 31 of the Human Rights Code, tribunal members are appointed by the provincial cabinet and answer to no voter.