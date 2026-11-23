A B.C. appliance repair company must pay a customer $1,000 after the Human Rights Tribunal found it failed to accommodate her disability and then refused to serve her.

Tribunal member Beverly Froese issued the decision on November 17. Colleen Harris, who has fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome, had complained that Platinum Appliance Services Inc. did not accommodate her.

In late January 2022, her husband, Jeff Harris, called a warranty provider about a dishwasher that would not drain and asked it to tell the technician not to phone before 10 a.m. because of his wife's medical condition. The provider sent the job to Platinum but did not pass the request on.

Froese found the technician called the couple's home three times, to introduce himself, to say a part had to be ordered and to book the repair once it arrived.

She found that Jeff Harris asked for no calls before 10 a.m. each time he spoke to the technician, who did not recall it. The parties do not dispute that the third call came between 8 and 9 a.m.

Jeff Harris then phoned Platinum's office, upset that the technician kept calling before 10 a.m. Owner Dale Zamniuk testified that Harris "spoke very loudly" and "went off" on him. Harris admitted raising his voice but denied yelling. Zamniuk also said a Platinum technician had recently been assaulted by a customer, and he did not trust sending anyone to the Harris home.

Platinum told the warranty provider to send another company. Its note to the provider said it "cannot accommodate customer, became belligerent to tech, office staff and service manager."

Froese accepted that Platinum refused service because of how Jeff Harris spoke. She ruled that Colleen Harris's disability was still a factor, because the later early calls and the escalation would likely not have happened had Platinum accommodated her from the start.

She also accepted Zamniuk's evidence that Platinum "had an unwritten policy of accommodating customers who disclose that they have a disability," but found Harris's request was treated as a "preference" rather than a disability-related accommodation.

Froese wrote that "no consideration was given to whether calling the Harris' after 10 a.m. would have been an undue hardship." Undue hardship is the legal test for refusing an accommodation.

Froese found no intention to discriminate, but wrote that "human rights law is about impact, not intentions."

Immigrant who fled communism ordered to pay $5,000 after telling tenant to ‘go back to Mexico’ George Winkler came to Canada in 1968 with $50. Now 78, he told a Colombian tenant to ‘go back to Mexico’ and says it was a joke. A B.C. tribunal says that doesn’t matter and has ordered him to pay $5,000.

The tribunal declared the company's conduct discrimination, ordered it to stop and refrain from repeating it, and awarded Colleen Harris $1,000 "for injury to her dignity, feelings, and self-respect." She had asked for that sum.

Since the complaint, Zamniuk testified, some technicians start later and Platinum records all calls, and Harris told the hearing she was satisfied that the changes addressed the discrimination.