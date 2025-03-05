Backlash grows over Mount Panorama Aboriginal heritage claim

A fresh push to restrict public access to the summit of Mount Panorama has triggered backlash, with critics arguing Australia’s cultural heritage system is being misused to lock up land.

The Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation has begun legal steps to have the peak of the mountain, which overlooks the famous Bathurst racing circuit, classified as a sacred site. The group has registered the location with the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System as a "burial site and ceremonial site" following the scattering of ashes of former member Uncle Brian Grant in 2022.

The move has raised concerns that public access to McPhillamy Park, the council-owned reserve at the mountain’s summit, could be restricted. Uncle Grant’s family has reportedly inquired about a federal order that would prevent development at the site.

The claim follows the group’s successful campaign to halt a billion-dollar gold mine project in Blayney and has reignited debate over the nation’s cultural heritage laws.

Pauline Hanson said the system was “completely out of control” and called for sweeping changes.

“They got permission for the council to spread the ashes. Now they're claiming it as a cultural heritage site,” Hanson said.

“How ridiculous is all this.”

The federal opposition has vowed to reform heritage protections, with shadow environment minister Jonathon Duniam arguing that "a small group of people" should not be able to "hold to ransom the futures of communities."

“We can protect our Indigenous cultural heritage and grow our economy. Labor haven’t done this, and neither will they be able to get the balance right in any rewrite,” Duniam said.

Hanson, however, said reforms should go even further, declaring, “it has to stop.”

“I'm bringing in policies so no one will get treated any differently to any other Australian based on the race, colour of their skin or their religion,” she said.

“Everyone will be treated equally in this country.”

The One Nation leader also warned about the increasing scope of native title claims.

“How much more are we going to be denied access to as Australians?” she asked.