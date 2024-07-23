'Bad things' will happen 'if no one takes a stand': Dublin councillor on mass migration

E-transfer (Canada):

Protests against mass migration in Ireland have boiled over on occasion in recent months. The country is currently experiencing a massive influx of migrants, an issue that rose to prominence in 2022 and has accelerated since.

With the Irish political establishment continuing to support the influx, concerned citizens feel their voices aren't being heard. In Dublin, the first Irish Freedom Party, which is led the former press officer for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, saw its first candidate elected as a councillor.

Glen Moore, a frequent attendee of protests against mass migration, was recently pepper-sprayed while trying to deescalate a tense moment between protesters and riot police in Coolock.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant spoke to Moore while in Ireland at another demonstration following that incident.

“The riot police was charging and many people couldn't actually get away from them fast enough, especially elderly people,” Moore recalls.

Explaining why Ireland has seen so many protests against the influx of asylum seekers, the Dublin councillor says it “feels like this is the fall of our culture and our civilization.”

“People can feel it,” he says. “I see bad things happening in the future if no one takes a stand against this. Our culture has been eroded, what are we supposed to do? To be honest, I don't even have any answers. No one has any answers; we don't know how to tackle it. Truly, we don't.”

The most important thing Irish citizens can do, Moore explains, is to win elections and stop taxpayer dollars being put towards these projects.

Taking aim at the media, he says “don't even try to install a favourable media on your side when you take power. Just defund it, a propaganda tool is not good for any society — especially a free one.”