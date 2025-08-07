A Québec judge denied bail for three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to seize land in the Quebec City area, according to the Canadian Press.

Simon Angers-Audet (24), Raphaël Lagacé (25), and Marc-Aurèle Chabot (24) are charged with facilitating terrorist activity, illegal firearm storage, and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

A publication ban is in effect on details of the bail hearing and the judge’s reasons for holding the men. Matthew Forbes, 33, the fourth accused, was granted bail on July 14 on weapons charges. Conditions include a GPS tracker.

Québec court Judge René de la Sablonnière heard evidence and arguments on July 8, delivering the hour-long ruling yesterday in Quebec City.

The Crown opposed their release, stating the judge ordered the detention of the three accused to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice, according to federal Crown prosecutor Gabriel Lapierre.

The court also heard testimony from an RCMP officer, the three accused, and several family members.

The RCMP has not confirmed if those arrested were involved with extremist groups or the reason for starting a militia, though they earlier described the alleged plot as "ideologically motivated violent extremism."

“That land would become theirs. That’s how you… start a new society – with your own land to plan,” said Staff Sgt. Camille Habel, Québec RCMP national security team.

This incident follows a confidential RCMP report predicting short-term civil unrest over depleting financial security. The report stated, “The coming period of recession will … accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations.”

Canada faces growing scarcity from extreme weather (floods, wildfires, Arctic land loss), it said, prompting warnings of "the end of abundance."

Police allege Chabot, Angers-Audet, and Lagacé conducted military-style training and a scouting operation.

In January 2024, the RCMP seized 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms, 11,000 rounds of ammunition, 130 magazines, four night vision goggles, and military equipment in Quebec City.

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed Forbes and Chabot, arrested July 8, were active military members and are cooperating with the investigation.

The accused will appear in court a second time next month for next steps.