Balenciaga scandal: Luxury fashion brand under fire for promoting child pornography

Balenciaga, the multi-million-dollar luxury fashion brand, is in deep trouble after their most recent campaign promoted child pornography and pedophilia.

Disturbing images from their spring 2023 collection featured sexualized children holding stuffed animals wearing BDSM-inspired clothing.

While these images sparked outrage across social media, which led to Balenciaga pulling the campaign, it opened Pandora’s box for how demonic this brand truly is.

While Balenciaga pulled the images with the toddlers, the scandal just keeps getting worse and worse.

Michael Borremans is a Belgian artist that paints images of child torture. His book, Fire from the Sun, includes paintings of bloodied toddlers and in some images, which are even too vile to be shown on Google, the toddlers appear to be castrated. In this photo we have a Balenciaga bag, which looks like a bag just sitting on a messy desk.

But the papers underneath the bag include a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography. Despite Balenciaga issuing an apology and stating that they take full responsibility for their lack of oversight, they failed to take responsibility and placed blame of the design production company North 6, stating that they are taking legal action against them as they were allegedly not briefed on the items being used in their own.

It’s extremely hard to believe that Balenciaga had zero knowledge of the creativity behind one of the two biggest campaigns they do each year.

But what “lack of oversight” is Balenciaga, a brand that is historically known for its dark imagery, talking about when their most recent fashion shows completely align with their Spring 2023 collection.

The theme of their Fall fashion show was the Gates of Hell where models walked like demons through pits of mud and in another recent show, models were carrying baby dolls with bags containing blood-soaked baby clothes.

⚠️Balenciaga selling fake babies with accessories that are covered in blood‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/xJannj29nE — .. (@Xx17965797N) November 27, 2022

So, it’s pretty evident that this brand has a sick perversion, and the world is waiting on all the celebrities who front as social Justice warriors to speak out against Balenciaga, but they have been nowhere in sight. Kim Kardashian, who was selected to be the face of the brand took over and turned it into a favorite among celebrities and models, issued a statement condemning the campaign and said she was re-evaluating her relationship with the company. But her response outraged many and people when she said that she was choosing money over morals as she failed to terminate her contracts.

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

We currently live in a society where celebrities are the first to engage in cancel culture. So why are they refusing to denounce a brand that is warranted to be cancelled. In fact, they could care less about the pedophilia.

The scandal gets worse and worse day-by-day, and we are going to stay on top of it and keep you all updated!