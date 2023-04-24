Banks suggested wording for Liberal government statement to enable withholding of Freedom Convoy funds

The plot to craft messaging to enable banks to deny the use of the funds to the weeks-long anti-mandate Freedom Convoy was revealed in a text message exchange submitted as evidence to the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Banks suggested wording for Liberal government statement to enable withholding of Freedom Convoy funds
An unnamed financial institution wanted "non-direction direction" from the PMO, in the form of a proposed statement indicating that turning over millions in GiveSendGo funding raised by last February's Freedom Convoy protest violated money-laundering laws.

Supporters donated over $12.36 million to the weeks-long anti-mandate street protest before the distribution of the money was frozen by the Liberal government.

The communications are between Tyler Meredith, policy advisor in the PMO and Alex Lawrence, director of communications for Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, the minister quarterbacking the asset and funds seizures of convoy supporters and participants.

For our awareness, here's what one of the Fls has suggested as wording we might want to use in a statement. That they would all find helpful:
"It would violate Canadian anti-money laundering law to facilitate the transfer of funds that do not have a known source. GoSendMe does not reveal the sources of the funds that they are allowing to be collected on their platform for the trucker convoy. It would therefore be a violation of Canadian AML laws for any financial institution to facilitate the transfer of these funds within Canada!"

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) examined the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, a never-before-used counter-terrorism law that was used to end the peaceful protests in Ottawa by utilizing extraordinary policing powers.

Read the text messages:

