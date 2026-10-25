Keir Starmer banned me from the UK in May. Today I walked right in!

I'm writing to you from London. Yes, London — the city the British government banned me from just five months ago.



As you know, on May 8 the Home Office cancelled my travel authorization, days before Tommy Robinson's big rally, saying my presence was "not conducive to the public good." I applied for a visa the very same day and paid the £1,000 "super-priority" fee for a decision within 24 hours. And then... crickets. So I sued the Home Office.



And then suddenly, on Thursday, they granted me a visa out of the blue. No explanation. No apology.



But I think I know exactly what happened. As I mentioned, I sued the Home Office. And they had to provide their response to the court on Friday. So they gave me a visa on Thursday night, so on Friday they could tell the judge that our lawsuit should be able to proceed.



After waiting 167 days, I guess they panicked.



So this afternoon I came back to London. I'll admit I was a bit nervous. I had my lawyer's phone number written down, just in case.



AND THEY LET ME IN!



And I got here just in time: tomorrow I'll be at Southwark Crown Court for Tommy Robinson's trial, where the jury could begin deliberating. I'll be filing reports all day at www.TommyTrial.com — click here to follow along, and if you want to help me cover the cost of this trip, please chip in there too.



Here's the video I recorded outside the Home Office today (it was the first place I visited!)

It’s a strange trial tomorrow. Tommy is being prosecuted for “harassing” two Daily Mail paparazzi. And the form of harassment was… Tommy paparazzi-ing them! Taking photos of the photographers.



Sounds like we may have discovered a new, rare species: the sensitive, shy Daily Mail paparazzi, who can dish it out, but can’t take it!



Tomorrow looks like it will be judgement day, and given my visa victory, I'm going to be there — and, if the judge allows it, live-tweeting it.



The last time I tweeted from one of Tommy’s trials, my posts had nearly 15 million views — 8.5 million on one day alone. That's more than all of the regime journalists combined.



That's why I came. The courthouse will be full of legacy media reporters, and you already know how they'll write it up. Somebody has to be in that room who isn't one of them.



But it isn't free. Unlike the BBC, I don't have a licence fee to pay for my trip. Between my economy flight and a London hotel, this trip costs about £500 — and we don't take a penny from the government.



So if you think it's worth having an independent journalist in that courtroom — one the British government tried to keep out of the country — please do me a favour and chip in whatever you can at www.TommyTrial.com. Every pound, dollar or euro helps.



Five months ago, the Home Office thought it could keep me out. Tomorrow morning I'll be sitting in Southwark Crown Court with my laptop open. That's a win — and you helped make it happen.