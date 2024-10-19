Banned powerlifter weighs in on Alberta Premier's crack down on men in women's sports

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   October 19, 2024   |   News Analysis

On October 1, Premier Danielle Smith announced that her government is set to introduce legislation this fall aimed at regulating gender transitioning for youths and the use of pronouns in schools, as well as the problem of trans-identified males playing in women's sports. 

In a video posted to social media, Smith emphasized that her government has conducted "extensive consultations" with parents, educators, healthcare professionals, sports organizations, and even members of the transgender community on these contentious issues. The move signals that Alberta is ready to tackle the growing debate over gender ideology and its impact on children and athletes head-on.

Parents are grateful to have our rights defended. Female athletes are grateful to have fairness protected. But there is one more aspect that my guest today is happy about: Safety. 

April Hutchinson is not just the now-world-famous team Canada powerlifter who was given a two-year suspension for speaking out about a biological man, Ann Andres, competing against and defeating women, but she is also a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and a recovering alcoholic who has used sport to stay clean, sober and healthy. 

April worries that the inclusion of men into women's sports and spaces will put women who have experienced vulnerability and abuse at greater risk of harm and, for those in recovery like she is, relapse. 

