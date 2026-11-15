Banners, hecklers and a police escort: Raw footage from the Canada First rally in Toronto

Article written by Rebel News staff

A banner at the front of the march read “Stop mass immigration. Control our border.” That’s how the Canada First rally moved through downtown Toronto on Saturday, with Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace there for all of it.

A banner reading “Stop mass immigration. Control our border” leads the Canada First rally through downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/g0UIgmKjpH — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026

The day started at Nathan Phillips Square, where counter-protesters showed up early. One of them is a regular at demonstrations in the city, and he accused the rally of racism.

Accusations of racism fly at the Canada First rally from a frequently seen counter protestor to the demonstration.



📍 Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto pic.twitter.com/YARf4pDqLp — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026

At the square, police escorted away a man wearing two keffiyehs after he had been provoking Canada First demonstrators. A few feet away, Falun Gong practitioners gathered at the same square and were not bothered by anyone.

Police escort away a man wearing two keffiyehs who was provoking Canada First demonstrators.



Meanwhile, Falun Gong practitioners at Nathan Phillips Square remain completely unbothered. pic.twitter.com/oLpVDsSRDy — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026

By evening, the crowd had reached Dundas Square. Demonstrators began singing “O Canada,” and a far-left protester Scarlett identified as Trevor Miller, a regular at these events, yelled “Your song sucks!” at them.

A counter-demonstrator in a keffiyeh stood with him holding an Antifa flag. An Iranian man from the Canada First side answered by holding the Canadian flag up in their faces.

Regular far-left protester Trevor Miller yells, “Your song sucks!” at Canada First demonstrators singing “O Canada.” He is joined by a fellow keffiyeh-clad counter-demonstrator holding an Antifa flag.



An Iranian man with the Canada First rally then holds up the Canadian flag in… pic.twitter.com/DLW5G07zdP — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 15, 2026

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