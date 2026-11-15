Banners, hecklers and a police escort: Raw footage from the Canada First rally in Toronto
Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace was on the ground as Canada First marched through downtown Toronto, from Nathan Phillips Square to Dundas Square yesterday.
Article written by Rebel News staff
A banner at the front of the march read “Stop mass immigration. Control our border.” That’s how the Canada First rally moved through downtown Toronto on Saturday, with Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace there for all of it.
A banner reading “Stop mass immigration. Control our border” leads the Canada First rally through downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/g0UIgmKjpH— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026
The day started at Nathan Phillips Square, where counter-protesters showed up early. One of them is a regular at demonstrations in the city, and he accused the rally of racism.
Accusations of racism fly at the Canada First rally from a frequently seen counter protestor to the demonstration.— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026
📍 Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto pic.twitter.com/YARf4pDqLp
At the square, police escorted away a man wearing two keffiyehs after he had been provoking Canada First demonstrators. A few feet away, Falun Gong practitioners gathered at the same square and were not bothered by anyone.
Police escort away a man wearing two keffiyehs who was provoking Canada First demonstrators.— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026
Meanwhile, Falun Gong practitioners at Nathan Phillips Square remain completely unbothered. pic.twitter.com/oLpVDsSRDy
By evening, the crowd had reached Dundas Square. Demonstrators began singing “O Canada,” and a far-left protester Scarlett identified as Trevor Miller, a regular at these events, yelled “Your song sucks!” at them.
A counter-demonstrator in a keffiyeh stood with him holding an Antifa flag. An Iranian man from the Canada First side answered by holding the Canadian flag up in their faces.
Regular far-left protester Trevor Miller yells, “Your song sucks!” at Canada First demonstrators singing “O Canada.” He is joined by a fellow keffiyeh-clad counter-demonstrator holding an Antifa flag.— Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 15, 2026
An Iranian man with the Canada First rally then holds up the Canadian flag in… pic.twitter.com/DLW5G07zdP
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Scarlett Grace
Anti-Discrimination Reporter
Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.
In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92