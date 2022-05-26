Barack Obama slammed for tone deaf attempt to link Texas mass shooting to George Floyd's death

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is facing widespread criticism for his tone-deaf remarks connecting the murder of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, to the 2020 death of George Floyd.

The former president drew fire from the internet after he attempted to link the Texas school shooting to the anniversary of career criminal George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death sparked the “Summer of Love 2020,” a series of nationwide protests that propelled the Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront of political discourse ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

As detailed by Rebel News, 19 children and two teachers were killed after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos entered a fourth-grade classroom and shot them to death on Tuesday.

While the investigation into the mass shooting remains ongoing, which stands among one of the worst in U.S. history, the massacre occurred a day prior to the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second and third-degree murder over Floyd’s death.

As families mourned the loss of their loved ones, Obama took to Twitter to reflect on the anniversary of Floyd’s death in 2020, writing, “As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

“In the aftermath of his murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform,” Obama continued.

“Inspired by these young leaders, @MBK_Alliance launched a Reimagining Policing Pledge for mayors and cities ready to take action. If you’re wondering how you can help make things a little better today, here are some ways to get involved,” providing a link to his NGO, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The post immediately sparked a backlash on social media, with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon contributing to the reply ratio with a sarcastic reframing of Obama’s remarks.

https://twitter.com/SethDillon/status/1529568892426891264

Other responses were no less critical of the former president. Blaze TV host Chad Prather asked, “Did Al Sharpton stick his hand up your puppet ass?”

Conservative commentator and executive director of America Matters Jim Hanson replied, “Great point Barry. Those school kids are a great segue to St. Floyd of Fentanyl, the role model they all should look to.”

Hispanic conservative commentator Marco Gutierrez wrote, “You were always a false prophet morenito de [mierda]. How can you bring up this criminal on a grieving day of the families in [Uvalde]! Every Hispanic that voted for you should be requesting their vote back from you right now. Inmediatamente!”

YouTuber Luke Rudkowski posted a screenshot that read, “If Obama apologized for one civilian drone victim every day, it would take him 3 years.”

“No sir, it doesn’t. The media made a martyr out of a man who didn’t deserve it. Those babies were truly innocent, he wasn’t. Let’s not put them in the same sentence of a man who’s untimely death was used to unleash a summer’s worth of chaos in the name of faux social justice,” wrote writer Barrington Martin II.

https://twitter.com/michaelmalice/status/1529693702788108288

https://twitter.com/MarinaMedvin/status/1529662215317487616