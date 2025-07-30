Barbra Streisand Effect! Cancel culture thugs end up giving Sean Feucht a bigger platform

The Catch the Fire church in northwest Toronto was jam packed last Sunday to take in a high energy show by Christian rocker Sean Feucht. The attendees were singing, dancing, praying. It was a beautiful celebration.

Golly, didn’t these folks get the memo from Team Cancel Culture, that Sean Feucht is a toxic hater? Apparently not. And yet again the event exposed the CBC and other media outlets as government-funded proponents of fake news.

Feught arrived in Canada last week as the political elites, legacy media, Rainbow Mafia, and even the Islamists immediately went into full cancel culture mode, condemning Sean as a “MAGA musician”.

Oh my God! We can’t have MAGA people in Canada! Not when we’re in elbows up mode! Sean was also described as being “controversial”. Oh, what does that mean? Well it means he’s pro-life. And that he doesn’t believe that a so-called “transwoman” is a “real woman.” Off with his head!

He’s also “anti-women”. Translation: he’s pro life. What a scoundrel!

Welcome to Canada, where “diversity is our strength” – unless you have a diverse opinion that offends the loony left, that is. And in a despicable example of censorship, the six venues in eastern Canada where Sean was going to perform cancelled the contracts.

It was so bad that when a Montreal church on Friday offered to host him, the mayor Valerie Plante had the police storm the church, gestapo-mode.

BREAKING: Nearly a dozen Montreal police officers have entered the church that offered to host Christian rocker Sean Feucht after his original venue was cancelled tonight.



This comes after the socialist mayor declared that his “show will not be tolerated,” while threatening the… pic.twitter.com/Yf4Qu0icBE — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 25, 2025

It was clear that cops weren’t there to enforce the law. Par for the course, Antifa and the Hamasholes also showed up that day, letting off smoke bombs in the church.

Please help us find the anti-Christian terrorist thug who threw a smoke bomb at a Christian pastor in Montreal!



Despite clear video evidence of the attack, Montreal police have not yet laid charges or identified the perpetrator. We are launching this campaign to ask for your… pic.twitter.com/G6nQ70BBWK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 29, 2025

Naturally, the woke thugs who make up the Montreal Police Service didn’t lay any charges. And we ask: what would’ve been the response if this had happened at a mosque? Most likely a Royal Commission would’ve been struck investigating “Islamophobia” in Canada.

As for the media, an airhead with Radio Canada asked Sean if he had a permit to worship in a church. Yes, she actually asked that.

So it is that in the eyes of the state-funded media, a Christian needs a permit to go to church. But a bunch of Islamists can illegally block traffic to pray… and this is considered a constitutional right?

Pathetic.

In any event, Rebel News dropped by the church to cover Sean’s concert and ask attendees about the normalization of Christian hate in Canada. They had much to say.

In the final analysis, an age-old proverb springs to mind: “He who laughs last laughs loudest.”

Which is to say this vendetta against Sean Feucht has resulted in the Barbra Streisand Effect. Barely a week ago, most people had never heard of this Christian musician. Now he’s a household name and trending on X.

The loony left has given Sean an even bigger platform thanks to their vendetta of demonization and cancellation.

Bottom line: L is for leftists. And L is for losers.