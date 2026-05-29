Barking mad: Aurora residents furious over the unnecessary death of a dog by the town’s Animal Services officers

Last Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators converged at the Town Hall in Aurora, Ont., to vent their anger and frustration over a dog that was brutally killed by two of the town’s Animal Services officers earlier this month.

The crux of the matter: on May 4, a routine call to Aurora Animal Services regarding two dogs running loose in nearby East Gwillimbury ended in tragedy when one of the dogs, a Rottweiler named Heiniu, died a brutal death at the hands of the dogcatchers, Hailey MacGillvray and Noemi Viszmeg.

What’s more, eyewitnesses say Heiniu’s death was completely unnecessary. Video evidence provided by Bailey Sanders indicates that the situation was initially under control but then spiraled into a horrific scene when the animal control officers ended up essentially strangling Heiniu. Sanders documented the killing, and the video evidence is both brutal and stomach turning.

On the day of the demonstration, the Town of Aurora was having a council meeting and despite the huge turnout of passionate constituents, Mayor Tom Mrakas originally announced that the incident would not be discussed as it wasn’t on the official agenda.

That did not sit well with the demonstrators, many of them brandishing signs demanding justice. Tempers flared when after the dog owners, Yang Yu and Emma Ge, were initially denied permission to air their concerns to council. Protesters outside the chamber demanded council reverse course, which prompted council to take a 15-minute recess (which was eventually expanded to almost 45 minutes.) As well, York Regional Police were called.

Finally, Mayor Mrakas and councillors, presumably after receiving a legal opinion, returned to make a brief statement. This included sympathy for the Heiniu’s owners and that an investigation by the town is continuing. As well, Yu and Ge were permitted to air their grievances.

Rebel News reached out to the town prior to the council meeting with several questions about the events leading up to Heiniu’s death. We were sent the following statement:

“The Town can confirm that Animal Services staff responded to a call involving two dogs at large on May 4, 2026 in East Gwillimbury. During efforts to safely secure the dog, an officer sustained a bite requiring medical attention. Due to escalating safety concerns and the presence of bystanders, Animal Services Officers contacted York Regional Police for assistance. Throughout the incident, staff attempted to safely calm, care for, and secure the dog while protecting public safety. The dog later became medically unresponsive and was transported to a veterinary clinic.

“This was a difficult and upsetting incident for everyone involved, including staff, witnesses, and the owners. The Town is working with appropriate authorities and oversight bodies to review the incident. Until that process is complete, additional details cannot be provided.”

Eyewitness Bailey Sanders was part of the demonstration, and she remarked that this incident is now becoming equal parts crime and coverup. For example, she says contrary to the town’s statement, the animal control officer was not bitten, but merely scratched. And when Sanders offered the officer first aid, she refused.

Heiniu’s owners, Yu and Ge, did not give interviews but provided a statement that read in part: “Thank you for being here and for paying attention to Heinu’s story… Our position is simple: we want the truth. We want all relevant records preserved and reviewed. We want the full timeline. We want an independent investigation. We want accountability. This is not about attacking individuals. This is about understanding what happened during a public service response, and making sure this never happens to another family or another animal… We believe the community deserves clear answers. Truth for Heiniu.”

The question remains: will those answers be forthcoming? Stay tuned…