Battle For London: Anti-Israel protest and counter-protest set for Remembrance Day

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie has travelled to London, England, ahead of an expected tense situation between two groups of protesters.

Anti-Israel protesters are gathering for a rally supporting Palestine and the terrorist group governing it, Hamas.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman calls the anti-Israel protests on the streets of London "hate marches." She adds that if the Cenotaph is vandalized on Armistice Day, "they must be put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground." https://t.co/YGet9Xsr5w pic.twitter.com/Vl137Oid7m — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2023

Counter-protesters, meanwhile, including controversial figure Tommy Robinson, are planning to rally around The Cenotaph, a monument dedicated to British soldiers who fell during the First and Second World Wars.

Winston Churchill's grandson, Lord Soames, says a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled for Armistice Day in London should go ahead. "It would be a great mistake to play politics with it," he argues.

Do you agree?https://t.co/FoOb9FyvmI pic.twitter.com/qpmKcZHJYu — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) November 10, 2023

Despite concerns from police over potential clashes, both events are set to go ahead. Which is why Rebel News will be on the ground in England to report on the events that unfold and interview attendees.

Follow along with Alexa's coverage at BattleForLondon.com. There, you can also help us recoup the costs of our modest accommodations and security so we can keep bringing you 100% viewer-funded journalism.