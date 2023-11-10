Battle For London: Anti-Israel protest and counter-protest set for Remembrance Day

Alexa Lavoie is in London, England, where two tense protests are anticipated to occur on Remembrance Day.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 10, 2023
  • News

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie has travelled to London, England, ahead of an expected tense situation between two groups of protesters.

Anti-Israel protesters are gathering for a rally supporting Palestine and the terrorist group governing it, Hamas.

Counter-protesters, meanwhile, including controversial figure Tommy Robinson, are planning to rally around The Cenotaph, a monument dedicated to British soldiers who fell during the First and Second World Wars.

Despite concerns from police over potential clashes, both events are set to go ahead. Which is why Rebel News will be on the ground in England to report on the events that unfold and interview attendees.

Follow along with Alexa's coverage at BattleForLondon.com. There, you can also help us recoup the costs of our modest accommodations and security so we can keep bringing you 100% viewer-funded journalism.

 

United Kingdom news Battle for London
