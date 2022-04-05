BBC's director of 'creative diversity' June Sarpong set to quit £267,000 three-day week role

Twitter / ﻿Sothebys﻿

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The director of the BBC's “creative diversity” June Sarpong will be quitting her position after less than three years in her £267,000 three-day week role.

Sarpong was appointed to the role at the BBC to “achieve real change” by increasing the number of ethnic minorities and disabled people appearing on television.

During her time, the corporation committed £100 million to diverse and inclusive talent for three years and the BBC’s first “Creative Diversity Xperience” main aim was showcasing black, Asian and minority ethnic [BAME] talent.

Before Sarpong became the director of the BBC's “creative diversity”, she began her media career with the radio station Kiss 100 in 1997, later becoming an MTV presenter and one of the female faces of Channel 4’s daytime teen-aimed program T4 for nine years.

While working at Channel 4, Sarpong even interviewed Tony Blair for a T4 special. She was also a panelist on ITV's Loose Women.

Ms. Sarpong took home £1,700 per day after she was appointed to the role in November 2019 and though not a staff member, this means that she would earn £445,000 if she did the job full-time according to an annual BBC report published in July 2021. To add, Ms. Sarpong also speaks at corporate events where she reportedly earned £30,000 in eight weeks.

After she was appointed her role at the BBC, back in 2020 Sarpong said: