BBC News apologizes for broadcasting false Hamas claim of IDF executing Palestinians in Gaza

The BBC has also apologized for incorrectly reporting that Israeli forces targeted Arabs and medics during their incursion into Al-Shifa, a hospital in Gaza used as a terrorist command center.

The network, misrepresenting a Reuters news article, claimed Israeli troops were “targeting people, including medical teams as well as Arab speakers.” However, the original report clarified that the IDF had Arabic-speaking soldiers and medics present to ensure “supplies reach those in need.”