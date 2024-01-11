BBC News apologizes for broadcasting false Hamas claim of IDF executing Palestinians in Gaza
BBC News has apologized for repeating a false claim made by Hamas, stating that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were executing Palestinians in Gaza.
According to Deadline, the BBC broadcast on Christmas Eve alleged that Israel was conducting “summary executions” of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The report indicated that the news agency AFP, which stated its inability to confirm these claims, seemed to be the origin of the story.
“In overnight output [on BBC radio news bulletins] we ran a story about Hamas accusing the Israeli army of carrying out summary executions in the Gaza strip,” the BBC said in a statement.
“This was a Hamas statement, but although the accusations were attributed and our story contained a response from the Israeli military saying they were unaware of the incident and that Hamas was a terrorist organisation that did not value truth, we had not made sufficient effort to seek corroborating evidence to justify reporting the Hamas claim. We apologise for this mistake,” it read,
The Times of Israel reported that the BBC has been heavily criticized, including by the British government, for its refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist organization.
The BBC issued an apology for broadcasting incorrect allegations against Israel while the nation is engaged in a search for the Islamic terrorists responsible for the deaths of 1,200 Israelis in the terrorist attack on October 7 carried out by Hamas.
The network aired speculation suggesting that Israel was responsible for a blast at a hospital in Gaza. It was subsequently confirmed that the explosion resulted from a rocket launched by terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The BBC has also apologized for incorrectly reporting that Israeli forces targeted Arabs and medics during their incursion into Al-Shifa, a hospital in Gaza used as a terrorist command center.
The network, misrepresenting a Reuters news article, claimed Israeli troops were “targeting people, including medical teams as well as Arab speakers.” However, the original report clarified that the IDF had Arabic-speaking soldiers and medics present to ensure “supplies reach those in need.”
