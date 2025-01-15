BBC under fire for hiring ex-CBC boss who advised against calling Hamas ‘terrorists’

The British broadcaster has appointed George Achi as Head of Editorial Quality and Compliance at its World Service. Achi, previously the director of journalistic standards at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), is best known for advising CBC reporters not to refer to Hamas as "terrorists."

During his time at CBC, Achi instructed journalists to use neutral terms such as "militants" or "fighters" when referring to Hamas, a designated terror group by Public Safety Canada.

In leaked emails, Achi cautioned journalists to not say Israel ended its occupation of Gaza in 2005.

Hamas has been on the outlawed terror organization list since 2002 and is responsible for the October 7, 2023 terror attacks which left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead and another 240 kidnapped.