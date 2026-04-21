B.C. bureaucrats billed taxpayers $370K for executive vehicle leases, records show

Senior British Columbia bureaucrats are billing taxpayers about $370,000 a year for executive vehicle leases, with average monthly costs higher than what many luxury and hybrid vehicles currently lease for, according to records obtained through freedom of information requests.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the average monthly executive lease cost is about $1,103.

For comparison, the group says a 2026 Range Rover Evoque Dynamic SE leases for about $843 a month, a 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV for about $574 monthly, and a 2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for about $394 a month.

🚨 Alert 🚨



B.C. Bureaucrats are billing taxpayers for luxury vehicle leases.



Executive leases cost taxpayers an average of $1,100 per month for senior gov staff.



A 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV leases for half that— $574 monthly.



Tax hikes for you. Luxury for insiders. pic.twitter.com/iuBVyCLFQF — Carson Binda (@BindaCarson) April 21, 2026

That means the average government-paid lease is roughly $260 more per month than a Range Rover Evoque, nearly double the cost of a Mercedes-Benz GLA 250, and almost triple the price of a Toyota Corolla Hybrid, based on the federation’s calculations.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for outrageously expensive vehicle leases,” said Carson Binda. “The government must change its policy so bureaucrats aren’t billing taxpayers for luxury vehicles.”

The federation says it obtained the figures for deputy ministers, associate deputy ministers and other senior executives through freedom of information requests.

Under current provincial policy, deputy ministers and associate deputy ministers can lease a vehicle costing up to $1,200 per month or instead receive $1,000 per month in cash.

The watchdog says that conflicts with the government’s own transportation policy, which states employees conducting government business must use the most cost-effective and appropriate mode of transportation.

“When you could save money by leasing a Range Rover or a Benz, you’re clearly not choosing the most cost-effective option,” Binda said.

The provincial government withheld the make, model and year of the leased vehicles, citing law enforcement and public safety concerns.

The federation says it is taking legal action to challenge the redactions and force disclosure.