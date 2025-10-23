B.C. Conservatives’ John Rustad won’t quit — even after party board asks him to move on

John Rustad's own board members have joined calls for him to step down as leader of the B.C. Conservative Party, marking what could be the final stage of a months-long crisis.

On October 21, 2025, the party's Management Committee, largely composed of "Team Rustad" members he endorsed, formally declared a lack of confidence in his leadership.

“The constant and prolonged discord shows no sign of abating,” the letter states, citing a “state of chaos” driven by “a series of decisions and actions taken under your leadership.”

The letter, signed by Party President Aisha Estey, Vice-President Wesley Graham, Treasurer Robert McRudden, Directors-at-Large Troy Lanigan, Sacha Peter, André Roberge, and Mauro Francis concluded that Rustad’s leadership “has ceased to serve its purpose.”

“As evidenced by sagging poll numbers, memberships, fundraising, a shrinking caucus and staff, philosophically inconsistent policy, low morale and perhaps most importantly, a lack of enthusiasm and tepid endorsement from our membership, your leadership has ceased to serve that purpose,” the executives wrote.

“We ask that you immediately step down as leader, allowing for a subsequent leadership contest to choose a new leader to take the party into the next provincial election.”

Only one board member, Pavneet Singh, did not sign.

The letter, while thanking Rustad for establishing the party as the largest opposition in B.C. history, asserts he now hinders future victory. Despite losing five MLAs and the party's crumbling foundation, Rustad intends to remain.

“I do not plan to step down,” Rustad told CTV News on Wednesday, dismissing the internal party turbulence.

Independent MLA Jordan Keely stated the board's call for Rustad's resignation confirms past warnings. Keely had previously left the party in solidarity with Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong. He posted on Facebook, “The truth is coming out about John Rustad’s bad leadership, and his party board is calling for his resignation.”

“The truth is coming out about John Rustad’s bad leadership, and his party board is calling for his resignation,” Keely wrote in a Facebook post responding to the letter. “John Rustad promised he would not whip candidates. Clearly, he lied.”

Rustad's harsh comments about MLA Amelia Boultbee's resignation—publicly questioning her "mental health" and accusing her of "leaking everything"—echo his false claim about Brodie mocking sexual abuse survivors.

“John’s house of cards has fallen down due to his weak leadership and lies,” Keely wrote. “He clearly didn’t care about beating the NDP in a vote.”

The Independent MLA went on to say: “The Conservative Party needs a strong CONSERVATIVE leader to carry the movement forward.”

The party, which almost defeated the NDP a year ago, now sees its leadership publicly criticize its figurehead, revealing a deep fracture.